The ‘Galician Rambo’, a former legionary sentenced to 17 years for killing a young man, escapes from jail

Alfredo Sánchez Chacón, known as the Galician Rambo‘, a former legionary with a diverse criminal record, has not returned to the Monterroso prison (Lugo) after a prison leave.

This has been specified by prison sources consulted by EP who have confirmed the violation of the permit he had and for which he had to return to prison.

Prior to this, he already starred in two other escapes throughout his criminal history and in two other previous convictions.

He was currently serving a sentence after being sentenced to 17 years in prison for killing a young man. shot in Cuntis (Pontevedra) in 2002. and was close to coming to an end at the age of 63.