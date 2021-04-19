The Galaxy Z Fold Tab will be reinvented as a folding tablet

Since their first arrival, one of the great strengths and drawbacks of folding smartphones was their unfolded size, without missing jokes and references to the old term “phablet”. However, it seems that the true hybrid between phone and tablet is yet to come, with the leak of the future arrival of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Tab, the company’s first folding tablet.

It all started as a first Samsung patent discovered in 2019, to which little by little, along with the arrival of its new folding terminals, some rumors have been added, such as the most recent one shared by GizmoChina, who assure that the device does not It’s only real, it could hit the market in less than a year. Some statements that come from the hands of the well-known leaker Yogesh, who points to a launch during the first quarter of 2022.

Typo’s in this tweet 🤦🏻 * Release time for this Z Tab is Q1 next year and you can read more about this including some other features related to the new SPen and UTG by visiting the link above * – Yogesh (@heyitsyogesh) April 15, 2021

Unfortunately, alluding to a still early stage of development, the details and features of the Galaxy Z Fold Tab are still quite scarce. Given its large size, this folding tablet will have a system of three folds in «Z» format, incorporating some UTG improvements o Current UltraThin Glass (ultra thin glass panel), as well as the support for the S-Pen.

While at the moment we only know these few leaked details, it would not be surprising if Samsung adds some small teaser or hidden reference within its next Galaxy Unpacked event. Although at the moment the theme of this event remains unknown, considering the possible presentation of a new laptop, or the launch of its next folding devices with the new Galaxy Z Flip3 and Samsung Galaxy Fold 3.

And it is that the proximity of the Galaxy Z Fold Tab could again tip the balance towards folding smartphones, since in fact, the Galaxy Z Fold3 is expected to serve as a test bench prior to its launch.