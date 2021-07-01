The Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Fold 3 are seen in new renders

Prior to its rumored presentation event for this second semester of the year, we have been able to see Some first images and renders of the next Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Fold 3, which show us the complete design of both phones, which, although they will share great similarities with their predecessors, will present us with both external and internal changes.

Starting with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, according to the designs shared by OnLeaks and Digit.IN, we will find a folding phone very similar to its previous model, with a large inward-folding screen and a rear part that will highlight a set of three vertical cameras, which again will rest on an oval island in the upper left part.







Regarding its design, we will meet again with a smooth cover, counting this time with three color options for launch, exclusively repeating the black base model, to which will be added two new shades of silver (with what looks like pink reflections) and green (with a dark shade). Although a later extension is expected with the customization of the colors of the outer frame of the fold.

Thus, this device is expected to feature more advanced hardware in terms of its folding screen technology, ensuring increased confidence in the flexibility and longevity of the phone. On the other hand, although an integration in its body is not expected for the S Pen, it will have the support of use for it.

On the other hand, we have also been able to see a 3D concept of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 shared by Evan Blass, as well as some additional images shared by Giznext.

pic.twitter.com/VoFl9xfJHX – Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 30, 2021

This time we will see some more notable changes, starting with its new cover design in two colors that will leave a black horizontal strip to house its two main chambers, arranged in a vertical format to make room for your new additional 1.9-inch color display for notifications, the clock, and even the preview of some applications such as music players.

On the other hand, with regard to its main screen, the disappearance of its perforation stands out, opting this time for a self-portrait camera integrated under the screen. However, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to maintain its size, with a 6.7-inch panel and 25: 9 aspect ratio, as well as the same sensors for all your cameras.

In addition, as we can see in these advances, this folding phone will arrive available in multiple color variants, repeating the black and dark green tones of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and incorporating other tones with yellow, purple, beige, gray, pink, dark blue and white.

Availability and price

In the absence of an official confirmation, Samsung is expected to present both the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 during your next Unpacked event ahead of the month of August, with a fairly close and even immediate availability after its premiere, and cheaper prices compared to its predecessors.