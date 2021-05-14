The Galaxy Watch 4 with Wear OS will arrive in August

Galaxy Watch 4 will arrive to consumers in the month of August in two versions, standard and ‘Active’, with novelties in design, features and highlights, for the first time governed by Google’s Wear OS operating system.

Samsung successfully dominates the sale of smartphones worldwide with the Android software base, but it has not been able to repeat the success in other mobile segments such as wearables where Apple sweeps its Watch. Part of the problem lies in the strategy of using its own operating system, Tizen OS, for this segment, which does not attract third-party developers and does not take advantage of Google’s great ecosystem.

Older people around the place will remember that Tizen OS was one of the promising ‘mobile Linux’ systems that should have become an alternative to Android. MeeGo’s successor – which in turn emerged from Nokia’s Maemo and Intel’s Moblin projects – is sponsored by the Linux Foundation and the LiMo Foundation, includes Linux kernels, and is based on HTML5 and other web standards.

Samsung has adapted it very well to their watches (and their televisions) and has produced a good amount of software for the platform. However, a standalone operating system like this faces limitations in terms of content expansion, such as application ecosystem that it can expand Google and the thousands of developers who work for Android since Wear OS is a variant of it.

Galaxy Watch 4, the great alternative to Apple Watch

If Apple’s competitors in smartwatches (Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, Fitbit…) want to stop the Apple Watch, the smartest strategy is to join forces around Google and the Wear OS that has conveniently improved in recent years.

The change in the operating system will be the newest, but not the only thing, with the ability to measure blood sugar levels as the new advance in wearables increasingly focused on providing monitoring and data of physical activity and health. Galaxy Watch 4 will offer an arsenal of these features, including typical heart rate and EKG monitoring, as well as more advanced ones like Blood Oxygen SpO2 and VO2 Max GPS.

Samsung will offer different versions To meet the needs of any consumer, the standard and the Active, differentiated by the size of the sphere (surely 41 and 45 millimeters) and its degree of connectivity, only with Wi-Fi or the one that adds support for mobile networks. We don’t know what SoC it will include, but Samsung has Exynos chipsets to bore on any level. There will be no changes in RAM (1 GB) or internal storage (8 GB).

Samsung is expected to present the Galaxy Watch 4 in August at the summer Unpacked where we will also see the new generation of folding smartphones. We will tell you.