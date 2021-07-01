The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is filtered, with a more conventional design and Wear OS

Samsung’s new smartwatches, which will arrive with the One UI Watch interface, will be announced later this summer, but the rumors don’t stop. After leaking the design and features of the Galaxy Watch Active 4, now it is the turn of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which will arrive in a more traditional look, with a rotating bezel and in two colors.

According to Android Headlines, Samsung recovers the name “Classic” precisely because of the design of its new smartwatch. The first images anticipate that classic and elegant lines predominate. These are complemented by the well-known rotating bezel and two side buttons, yes, it is somewhat thicker than the Galaxy Watch Active sports version.

The leaks have also revealed that, for the first time, Samsung will offer this watch model in three sizes. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will arrive in 42mm, 44mm and 46mm. Additionally, it is expected to be available in three colors (white, gray and black) and to be compatible with traditional 20mm straps, allowing users to choose from a wide variety of third-party steel or leather straps.

According to the leak, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will have versions in ascratch stainless and aluminum. The first will be protected by Gorilla Glass DX while the second by Gorilla Glass DX +, which will offer better scratch resistance. Also, as aluminum is “softer” it requires additional protection. Both models are expected to achieve a 5 ATM (5 bar) rating.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, getting closer and closer

As the filing date approaches, more is known about upcoming Samsung smartwatches. Partly because of the leaks and partly because of what was officially communicated. The company said at WWDC 2021 that its smartwatches will arrive with One UI Watch, the new interface based on the unified platform between Tizen and Wear OS.

Regarding the presentation date, Samsung said that its new smartwatches, these would be the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and the Galaxy Watch Active 4, will be presented later this summer. Some rumors indicate that the presentation event will be on August 3, but there is no confirmed date yet. For now, it only remains to wait for the official presentation or new leaks.

