Week after week, we have reached the last Friday of May and, therefore, the last Bargain Hunting of the month. And in order not to lose the habit, we have done an intense search to locate the best discounts on phones and accessories, both for those who have a loose budget and for those who prefer to spend just enough.

So if you have decided to start the month of June by releasing the phone, do not miss the offers that we propose below. This week, not only can we find very low-end high-end models, but also several mid-range terminals cheaper than ever. And, of course, our final section with discounts on accessories, which comes loaded with watches.

Mobile offers

iPhone SE (2020): We started with the latest iPhone to reach the Apple catalog, with a 4.7-inch screen, A13 Bionic processor, front fingerprint reader and 12 MP rear camera. At Amazon, the blank 64GB iPhone SE has dropped this week to $ 469.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: We turn to Samsung and the 5G variant of this model from the Galaxy S family. The S20 5G boasts a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD + screen, quad rear camera and 12 GB of RAM. The Spanish version of 128 GB in gray costs 881 euros on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G – Smartphone 6.2 “Dynamic AMOLED (12GB RAM, 128GB ROM, Quad 64MP Rear Camera, Octa-core Exynos 990, 4000mAh Battery, Ultra Fast Charge) Cosmic Gray [Versión española]

Redmi Note 9 Pro: The older brother of the last generation Redmi Note goes on sale next Monday, but if you book the 64 GB model now on the Xiaomi website, you can get it for 249 euros. Among its virtues, we have a quad camera and a 5,020 mAh battery with 30 W fast charge.

OnePlus 8– Here’s another 5G phone with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display and Warp Charge 30T fast charge. In Tuimeilibre, the OnePlus 8 8GB / 128GB in black is priced at 619 euros; But if you prefer to buy on Amazon, you already have it for 660.83 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10: Among other features, it boasts a 6.47-inch AMOLED screen, a 5,260 mAh battery and a rear camera consisting of five lenses with a 108 MP main sensor. In Tuimeilibre, you can find the global version of the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 in black for 389 euros. Would you rather buy it at El Corte Inglés? You have it in green for 399.90 euros (the discount of 50 euros applies in the basket).

OPPO A91: Among other features, the OPPO A91 mounts four rear cameras with a 48 MP main lens and includes MediaTek’s Helio P70 processor. It has reached the market a few weeks ago, but it is already possible to get it from Amazon at a price of 299.99 euros, both in black and blue.

OPPO A91 – Smartphone 6.4 “AMOLED, 8GB / 128GB, Octa-core, rear camera 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP, front camera 16 MP, 4,000 mAh, Android 9, Black color

iPhone 11: Apple’s best seller boasts a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display, A13 Bionic chip, and dual 12 MP rear camera. In Tuimeilibre, the blank 64 GB iPhone 11 continues this week at 679 euros.

Huawei P40 Lite: The youngest of the P40 family bets on the perforated screen, the Kirin 810 processor and the four-lens camera, but does not include Google services and applications. If that is not a problem for you, the P40 Lite costs 209.90 euros at El Corte Inglés right now (the discount is applied in the basket, during the payment process).

iPhone 11 Pro: Another Apple model that goes through this section is the iPhone 11 Pro, with its 5.8-inch Super Retina screen and a 3.179 mAh battery with fast charge. In Tuimeilibre, the 64 GB model in various colors continues this week at 1,029 euros.

Redmi Note 8T: It remains one of the best sellers thanks, among other things, to its FullHD + screen, its quad rear camera and fast charging. At Amazon, the Redmi Note 8T in black can already be obtained for 150.99 euros with free shipping.

Redmi Note 8T Smartphone with 6.3 “FullHD + Screen (Four 48 MP, 4000 mAh cameras, 3.5mm Jack, NFC, FM Radio, Snapdragon 665, 3 + 32 GB with MicroSD up to 256GB) (Black)

OPPO Find X2 Neo: We return to OPPO to stop at this 5G model, which includes the Snapdragon 765G, 12 GB of RAM and four rear lenses. It has just hit the market, but it is already possible to get the OPPO Find X2 Neo somewhat cheaper: on Amazon, for example, you have it in black for 650.99 euros.

Motorola One Zoom: We finish the section with Motorola and its One Zoom, which has a 6.39-inch OLED FullHD + screen, the Snapdragon 675 and quad rear camera. At Amazon, you currently have it at 269.90 euros.

Accessories offers

Apple AirPods Pro– Apple’s latest headphones boast active noise cancellation, adaptive equalization, and IPX4 resistance. The AirPods Pro have dropped in price in several stores, so that on Amazon, for example, you can find them for 224.47 euros, and on eBay, they are even cheaper: 199.99 euros.

Amazfit GTS: a 1.65-inch touch AMOLED screen, heart rate measurement and a range of up to 14 days are some attractions of this watch. The Amazfit GTS in black this week is priced at € 109.90 in PcComponentes.

Amazfit GTS Sport Smartwactch Watch | 14 days Battery | GPS + Glonass | BioTracker ™ PPG Biological Tracking Sensor | Heart Rate | Swimming | Bluetooth 5.0 (iOS & Android) Black

Huawei Watch GT 2e: This Huawei smart watch has a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen and promises 14 days of autonomy. At Amazon, you have it for 158.99 euros. In El Corte Inglés, it costs a little more, but it comes with a free Huawei Band 4e: 169 euros.

Apple Watch Series 5: We finish today with the fifth generation of the Apple smart watch, whose premium version Wi-Fi + Cellular with 44 mm case and Milanese bracelet has dropped from 849 euros to 771 euros in Media Markt.

More offers?

