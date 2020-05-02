There seems to be some light at the end of the pandemic tunnel. After a month and a half in quarantine, a calendar has already been established for people to leave home and return to normal. It will not be easy at first, but it will be a matter of getting used to it. The ones that seem to have no problem in this regard are those of Samsung since they will maintain the date of presentation of its next terminals despite the pandemic.

Samsung confirms the presentation of the Note 20 and Fold 2

Many firms have decided to delay their projects until the coronavirus pandemic stops. Production chains have slowed their progression, which in the medium term will result in a delay in the delivery date of many devices. This has been the case with Apple with its next phones, but at the home of the competition it is the opposite as we see in Samsung.

The Korean company has two phones in operation, which usually show between the third and fourth quarter of the year. If we pay attention to what the Korean media of ZDnet tells us, lThe presentation of the Galaxy note 2 and Fold 2 will not move. In other words, the firm considers that it is feasible to carry out the presentation event of the two telephones for the dates it handles, which will be similar to last year.

The exact numbers are not entirely clear, but what the media says is that it is a fact that Samsung’s plans continue as planned. These will be destined, as we told you the second half of 2020, moment in which the brand usually reviews the year as well as presenting new telephony products.

What is known about the terminals

The arrival of the two new Samsung phones is good news, although we will have to wait to know some details. The Galaxy Note S20 is one of the most anticipated of the moment and is rumored to be one of the first to hide the front sensor just behind the display. As usual it will come with its built-in S Pen and its rear may be somewhat similar in design to that of the S20 Ultra.

As for the Galaxy Fold 2, it seems that there is no data circulating on the network beyond the patents that have been filed and that we may see something in the not too distant future or we hope so.