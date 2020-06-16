Samsung has spent many years developing and perfecting OLED technology for the screens of their mobiles, to the point of becoming the main, and almost unique, supplier of OLED panels for the ecosystem until the entrance of other actors who have already encountered stiff competition from Koreans.

Samsung promoted Super AMOLEDs for its own devices from the first moment and until now it had not used other technology for its own mobile phones, something that seems to be about to change. The latest news from the assembly lines of Samsung factories speak of a third-party panel on board the future Galaxy M41.

6.67 inch OLED manufactured by TCL

According to accounts sources close to Samsung’s manufacturing lines in China, the Korean manufacturer would have chosen TCL panels for its future Samsung Galaxy M41. Specifically, panels China Star Optoelectronics Technology, the name of the company that is usually known by its initials, CSOT, and which is owned by the giant TCL.

If true, the Galaxy M41 would become Samsung’s first OLED display phone whose panel would not be built by the manufacturer itself but would be purchased from a third party. Other sources also say that Samsung would be in talks with BOE, another large Chinese display manufacturer, for future models (Galaxy S21 / S30) from its catalog in an apparent attempt to reduce the cost of its devices.

Samsung would already be in talks with BOE for the Super AMOLEDs of the Galaxy S21 / S30

The Samsung Galaxy M41 leaked timidly in the past, and the data on the table contained a Super screen 6.67-inch AMOLED with FullHD + resolution and a 19.5: 9 ratio, cut by a ‘notch’ at the top. That is, we would have 2,340 x 1,080 pixels for this Galaxy M41 whose screen would be manufactured, still unconfirmed, by CSOT. CSOT, by the way, is the manufacturer of the displays of the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Motorola Edge.

It is still a little while before the Samsung Galaxy M41 reaches the market, because it still there are not even rumors about his arrival date, but we are already interested to see if this change of supplier, taking production abroad, affects a device that by range and numbering should be among the cheapest of the Korean firm.

Track | SamMobile

Share

The Galaxy M41 would be the first Samsung with an OLED screen not manufactured by the Korean firm