The Galaxy Buds Pro drop almost 100 euros after Prime Day

These wireless headphones are an incredible option if you are looking for a model with good design, great audio quality and long autonomy.

The key days of Amazon Prime Day 2021 are over, but we can still find great deals on Amazon. One of them is the one starring the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, the most modern wireless headphones from the South Korean firm. Its original price is 239.90 euros, but now you can buy them for only 147 euros on Amazon.

They are headphones with a beautiful and comfortable design, and with the best sound quality of some Samsung to date. At the height is its noise cancellation, ideal to isolate you from the outside when you need it. This, and many other offers, you can discover if you subscribe to our channel Chollos de Explica.co in Telegram.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are the wireless headphones launched in early 2021 by the company, and they can compete head-to-head with the best on the market. First of all, they have a beautiful design in its three colors (black, gray and purple), perfectly compatible with the comfort offered by these headphones, and also its charging case. The Galaxy Buds Pro integrate an 11-millimeter woofer and a 6.5-millimeter tweeter, which work together to achieve a very rich and pleasant audio quality.

Among the specifications of the headphones we also find active noise cancellation, with a fantastic experience in silencing the outside noise. Integrate three microphones, two of them external that block outside noise so you can be heard perfectly during calls. In general, as we told you in the analysis, the Galaxy Buds Pro stand out for their design, audio quality and noise cancellation, and now they can be yours for 147 euros on Amazon.

