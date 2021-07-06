The Galaxy Buds 2 are filtered again for their presentation in August

Lately, Samsung is in the news almost daily for some leak related to its future launches. In this opportunity The Galaxy Buds 2 have again, the new wireless headphones that the South Korean brand would present at the Unpacked event in August.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 originally appeared on the scene in May, in an official document from the US Federal Communications Commission. Exactly one month later, press images were leaked confirming its design and color availability.

But now the contribution comes from the hand of Evan Blass. The leaker shared on Twitter a series of clips in 360 ° showing the headphones in detail. Although nothing revealing is seen in the animations, the design clearly based on that of the Galaxy Buds Pro and part of the range of available tones is confirmed.

The GIFs show the Galaxy Buds 2 in three of the four colors that would hit the market: white, purple and green. Wireless headphones would also be available in a traditional black. The only change that can be seen in the Blass renders is in the color green; it is considerably more opaque than the one used in the promotional images leaked in late June.

The Galaxy Buds 2 would have better bass and active noise cancellation

While several images of Samsung’s new wireless headphones have been leaked, little is known about their technical characteristics. The great debate is about whether or not they will arrive with active noise cancellation. At the time, Ice Universe said yes, although other rumors pointed to the contrary. But in the last hours the leaker ratified his prediction with a screenshot of a smartphone with the Galaxy Buds 2 connected.

In addition, Ice Universe took advantage of Evan Blass renders to ensure that Samsung’s new product will come with a “better bass performance”.

The Galaxy Buds 2 would be presented along with other Samsung products at the Unpacked event in August. The South Korean brand would ship on the same day with its new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 folding smartphones, in addition to the Galaxy Watch 4 line of smartwatches with Wear OS.

Also in Ezanime.net