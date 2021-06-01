The Galapagos tortoise that appeared a century later

The Galapagos Islands they are a unique environment for nature lovers. Not only for housing a notorious animal and plant diversity. Also because they served as inspiration for the Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution, after he passed through them during the famous expedition of the Beagle.

Among the wide range of species that live exclusively there are many endangered animals. Even some that already succumbed years ago. However, there are still a few surprises, like the one just hit by a turtle that has suddenly appeared, after being considered extinct for more than a century.

Now, it remains to know if there are more like her, to try to start conservation strategies based on the reproduction of the species.

I was not dead, I was partying

The species in question is Chelonoidis phantasticus, better known as Fernandina giant tortoise. It was last seen in 1909, so it was believed that it had succumbed to the eruptions of the Fernandina volcano, located on the island of the same name.

However, during an expedition in the Galapagos Islands organized by the Directorate of the Galapagos National Park and Galapagos Conservancy In 2019, they observed a specimen that did not seem to correspond to any of the species that currently inhabit the archipelago.

It was believed to have been extinguished by the eruptions of the Fernandina volcano

It was a female, which they christened as Fernanda. And, curiously, it seemed to meet the morphological characteristics of that disappeared species. But a simple observation was not enough. Therefore, they took blood samples and sent them to a group of geneticists from the Yale University. There, they have kept the remains of a male since 1906, so they only had to compare their DNA to see if it was the same species. So it was. They were before a female of C. phantasticus. 112 years later.

Automatically, it has gone from being officially extinct to being on the list of endangered animals that inhabit the archipelago.

And the best thing is that two other specimens have been spotted that could also be of his species. Therefore, as its discoverers have explained in a statement, the next step will be to repeat the same analysis with them. If they found a male, they would take him and Fernanda to the Giant Tortoise Breeding Center of the Galapagos National Park, to try to make them reproduce.

Other tortoises of the Galapagos Islands

Fernanda’s species of tortoise is not the only one that has been listed as extinct in recent years.

In fact, there are more recent cases, such as the Pinta island turtle (C. abingdoni). Its last specimen, a hundred-year-old giant male named Lonesome george, died in 2012, after efforts to reproduce it failed.

Thus it passed from the sack of endangered animals to that of extinct. However, there is still hope that there are companions hidden among the weeds, as Fernanda was on the island of Fernandina.

The finding of this contributes renewed hopes in your search. And it is that this turtle of the Galapagos Islands He has taken it easy to be seen again, but we must admit that he has finally done it in style.

Read this too …