Fernando Diniz, São Paulo coach, agrees with the club’s board: football should not be resumed immediately. This week, a meeting at the São Paulo Football Federation established that all teams in Paulistão will return to training on the same day, which will only be defined when there is total security for the health of those involved.

Fernando Diniz hopes that Paulista will finish on the field (Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net)

– The gains from a round now are not at all equal to the risk. I agree with what was decided here in São Paulo – said Diniz, in an interview with Esporte Interativo.There are two rounds of the qualifying phase and the four dates of the knockout stages: quarterfinals and semifinals in a single game and one-way final and back. Fernando Diniz’s São Paulo is already qualified for the second stage of the competition.

Asked about the possibility of ending the championship off the pitch and handing the cup over to Santo André, who led the overall standings, the São Paulo player took the opposite view:

– No way. I don’t think there should be a champion in this case. Historically, qualifying at the front is not a very strong indicator that you will be champion. I would have to be without a champion. But I think that the return of the States will fit on the agenda, because the last thing we will be able to do is to catch a plane. Five or six dice are missing here. It would even be a preparation for the championships that would follow, Copa do Brasil, Brasileiro and Libertadores. Probably Paulista fits, hopefully we can finish. I have a desire for it to end – he said, before admitting that the stoppage did not come at a good time for his team:

– São Paulo came at a very good time, with the results following the performance, although last year I think the team also did well. The team had an emotional competence well outside the curve, they always knew how to decide well the important games in which there was no margin for error. Last year was an exercise to create an emotional shell. We made some tactical adjustments, we made good use of the time in Cotia, we worked a few full weeks that also helped to evolve. When we were able to translate performance into an effective result, there was a stoppage. It was not the best time to stop. It took us six months to reach that stage.

