All the information that we are, from our bank or medical data to industry or state documents, are stored on the servers of huge data centers owned by US companies such as Amazon, Microsoft and Google, or the Chinese company Alibaba. The wealth of the 21st century lies in all that data, and Europe does not want its own to be in the hands of these big technology companies.

To avoid this dependency, Europe has embarked in recent years on a path towards the so-called “technological sovereignty” with new laws such as the General Data Protection Regulation (RGPD) and the negotiations for these companies to pay taxes in the EU countries. where they have their clients and not where they have their headquarters. To this is added this Thursday the launch of Gaia-X, a non-profit entity based in Belgium and which aims to be an alternative to cloud computing services.

At the moment not much is known about Gaia-X. It is known to be neither a new operator nor a data center, but rather a platform that will allow many providers to offer cloud computing services as long as they meet European quality and performance standards. The platform, led from Germany and in which there are 22 companies such as Siemens, SAP, Bosch, Atos, Orange and the Spanish Amadeus and Gigas, will start offering their services from 2021.

European attempts to counter the power of tech giants have so far been unsuccessful. Even the well-received RGPD was soon hampered by another US law, the CLOUD ACT, passed by the United States Congress in 2018 and which requires companies in that country to give access without notification to their customers’ data when as required by the judicial authorities.

The cloud and data centers are essential for today’s digital ecosystems because they allow the distribution and hyperscaling of the storage and computing capacity of local servers. Today there is no European alternative to those American and Asian hyperscalers, who control practically the entire market, making companies and governments dependent on their services. A third of IBEX companies use Amazon’s cloud services, as do many of the European public entities, including the European Commission itself.

In this context, Gaia-X emerges as an ambitious, timely and necessary project to create an efficient, secure and sovereign European public-private data infrastructure. German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier has described Gaia-X as a moonshot, or “shot at the moon”; a huge challenge whose objectives require a colossal investment of money and talent. But Europe is at least 10 years late in developing these technologies.

Taking off late obviously means that the other players are ahead. For example, after the implementation of the GDPR that establishes the need for data of European citizens not to leave the territory of the EU, the data centers of the American providers began to operate through European subsidiaries, with infrastructures in Luxembourg , Germany or Ireland, and therefore subject to EU law. Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, for example, make audited certification available to their customers that data never leaves centers on European soil. We are talking about investments of billions of euros. The figure is not figurative, Google, for example, plans to spend more than a billion only on a new data center in Bissen, Luxembourg.

But the problems are not only in competing with those figures. The difficulties inherent in governance processes in a federated model like Gaia-X, in which companies, research centers and governments from different countries have to reach agreements, put project times at risk. This is particularly problematic in a scenario dominated by large companies capable of implementing plans with greater agility and customers who make decisions based on price and quality and above political considerations such as digital sovereignty.

Gaia-X has yet to define how to ensure internal data mobility, identity and certificate management, who is in the best position to provide what services, and how to do all of this while ensuring a good user experience. Currently, the available documentation contains more claims from aspirational than technical details.

Cloud computing is key to the development of artificial intelligence and industry 4.0 in general. Europe faces the urgency to compete with the big ones so as not to be left behind in the digital economy. The goal is very ambitious and it is far away but there is no other. If profits are made for business, science, the state and society, they will put Europe in the leadership position it has dreamed of for decades. It is time to think, do and invest big.