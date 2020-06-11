The probe that has been in orbit since December 2013 seeks to achieve astrometric measurements

A three-dimensional map of the Milky Way is being made.



ESA / Gaia / DPAC, A. Khalatyan (AIP) & StarHorse team; Galaxy map: NASA / JPL-Caltech / R. Hurt (SSC / Caltech) / Courtesy

The Gaia space probe the European Space Agency (ESA) will create a catalog of 1.7 billion stars.

The probe that is in orbit Since December 2013, it seeks to achieve astrometric measurements by determining its positions, distances and annual proper movement; and photometric measurements, with multicolour data, thanks to temperature detection, of each detected object, in addition to radial velocity measurements.

Gaia continuously sweeps the sky and measure star positions to know their parallax angle, which is the most direct method that astronomers have to measure distances, said Luis Aguilar Chiu, a researcher at the Institute of Astronomy at UNAM.

The Gaia space probe will allow to analyze the stars in three dimensions, pointed out the expert from the highest house of studies in Mexico.

This space probe it sends only numbers to Earth and once on our planet technology is able to measure the brightness and angles of stars, as well as reconstruct data to generate photographs of them.

In addition to the star catalog, it is being done a three-dimensional map of the Milky Way that will give clues about the origin and evolution of our galaxy.

Photometric measurements will provide the detailed physical properties of each observed star, characterizing its luminosity, temperature, gravitation and the composition of chemical elements.

This ESA mission has produced the most comprehensive catalog of stars to date, with high-precision measurements of nearly 1.7 billion stars and details of our galaxy never seen before.

