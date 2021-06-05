The G7 reaches an agreement to tax large companies and threatens tax havens

By David Milliken and Kate Holton

LONDON, Jun 5 (Reuters) – The United States, Britain and other industrialized countries reached a landmark agreement on Saturday to apply a tax framework to multinational companies such as Google, Apple and Amazon.

In a move that could raise hundreds of billions of dollars to help them cope with the aftermath of COVID-19, the Group of Seven major advanced economies agreed to support a minimum tax rate of 15% and companies to pay more. taxes in the markets where they sell goods and services.

“The G7 Finance Ministers have reached a landmark agreement to reform the global tax system in order to adapt it to the global digital age,” British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announced after chairing a two-day meeting in London.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the “significant and unprecedented engagement” would end what she called a race to the bottom on taxes around the world.

The agreement, which has taken years to develop, also promises to end national taxes on digital services applied by Britain and other European countries that the United States says unfairly affect US tech giants.

However, the measures will first have to find broader support at a G20 meeting – which includes several emerging economies – to be held next month in Venice.

“It’s complicated and this is a first step,” Sunak said.

Ministers also agreed to move forward with companies declaring their environmental impact in a more standardized way so that investors can more easily decide whether to finance them, a key goal for Britain.

Rich countries have struggled for years to come up with a way to raise more revenue from large multinationals like Google, Amazon and Facebook, which often record their profits in jurisdictions where they pay little or no taxes.

The administration of US President Joe Biden gave new impetus to the stalled talks by proposing a minimum global corporate tax rate of 15%, above that of countries like Ireland, but below the lowest level of the G7.

Germany and France also welcomed the deal, although French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said he would fight for a global minimum corporate tax rate of more than 15%, which he described as a “starting point”.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said the deal was “bad news for tax havens around the world.”

“Companies will no longer be able to evade their tax obligations by recording their profits in countries with the lowest taxes,” he added.

Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, whose country is arguably a big loser with its 12.5% ​​tax rate, said any global deal had to take smaller countries into account as well.

Sunak said the deal was a “great prize” for taxpayers, but that it was too early to know how much money Britain would raise.

The agreement does not clarify exactly which companies will be covered by the rules, referring only to “the largest and most profitable multinational companies.”

