The G7 pledges to donate 1 billion vaccines to the lowest income countries

The 7 richest countries in the world (USA, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Japan) have committed to the donation of one billion vaccines against COVID-19 to countries with fewer economic resources, according to CNBC. This is a reaction to the criticism they have received in recent months due to the few doses they have shipped so far.

Boris johnson, British Prime Minister, has opened the summit by a call not to fall into the mistakes made during the pandemic and the financial crisis of 2008, recalling that then “the recovery was not uniform by all parts of society”, statements that the Investing portal has collected.

Ursula Von der Leyen, President of the European Commission who has traveled on behalf of the EU, has also endorsed the G7 goal of end the pandemic by 2022 “intensifying global vaccination”.

This announcement joins those already made by the United States and the United Kingdom, which confirmed the shipment of 600 million vaccines100 for the British and 500 for the Americans.