“The G7 is negotiating a minimum global corporate tax of 15%”

-This week we will have to be very attentive to various data of interest, including the CPI, which is at 0.8% but is expected to go to 0.4%. We will also know the trade balance for April or the OPEC monthly report, at a time when oil has reached two-year highs. In addition, the G7 summit will be held in the United Kingdom from June 11 to 13.

-The May inflation report in the US is going to be very relevant for the markets. Last month it surprised to the upside and it is expected that in May it will also be strong. There is a bit of fear in the market as to trying to decipher if this move is permanent upward or if it is something more temporary. We believe that it is something temporary, associated with the reopening of the economy.

The categories that surprised on the upside are those associated with the process of reopening the economy, such as airline tickets, hotel prices … There is also a shortage of microchips that is affecting the prices of second-hand cars. This will begin to normalize in the coming months, so do not lose perspective, inflation will be a bit high now but in the second part of the year it will normalize as the economy balances.

-This week we are also pending on Wall Street, which last week closed higher despite the monthly unemployment data for April, worse than expected.

-The market focuses more on the number of jobs created by the economy. The market was expecting something closer to 700,000 and it was just over 500,000, although it is quite a strong number from a historical point of view. Reflects an improvement over the previous data, below 300,000. The opening of the economy is not going to be something in a straight line, it is going to be with ups and downs. The number was not so weak as to recover us, it was something in between. So stocks reacted positively, as the status quo will be maintained, at least from the Fed’s perspective.

-It is said that the employment data could have been higher and what the experts say is that with the financial aid for the unemployed, there are people who have decided not to look for a job and collect the help of the Biden government. Do you think that aid should be withdrawn?

-It’s one of the factors. There are people who have decided to retire, others are afraid of going back to work. The most affected sector was the hospitality and tourism industry, it is natural that these people take precaution in returning to the labor market. In addition, schools have not returned full time either, many children study from home and this causes some parents to stay at home taking care of them, especially mothers, according to the data.

There are many other factors and they are all affecting the job market.

-The Fed appears to be starting to liquidate a program in which it bought tens of billions of dollars in corporate assets to prop up the economy during the pandemic. They say it will be gradual and orderly. How will this affect the economy?

-We do not expect a very notorious pact in the markets. Those pacts were created by the Fed at the height of the COVID, in March, because there was a lot of stress in these markets and the Fed wanted to help with liquidity in the fixed income market. Only the Fed’s announcement about these programs helped improve the price action of these markets and there was no need to buy many assets.

It’s normal for the Fed to want to start rolling back these temporary policies, so we don’t think there is going to be a very big impact now. There may be an indirect impact, because the Fed is already comfortable with the economy and the next step would be the announcement of tapering. The Fed has bought government bonds on the secondary market for $ 120 billion a month and the Fed is expected to keep comparing but at a lower rate.

At TD we do not expect this to happen in the next few months, but closer to the end of this year or the beginning of the next.

– It seems that Biden rejects the proposal to increase the rates to 28% and says that he would do it to 15%. The EU is also negotiating a tax on larger companies.

-The most important issue was that the G7 ministers were reaching an agreement for a minimum global corporate tax, they are talking about 15%. There was a race in small countries in which to attract investment from companies, they lowered taxes so that they did not pay. In this way, this would end because there would be a minimum tax and tax policy would move to where the economy moves.

– On the trade war between China and the US, on Thursday Biden signed an executive order that prohibits US entities from investing in dozens of Chinese companies for alleged links with the technology, defense or surveillance sectors. Will trade tension between these countries increase?

-We’re heading in that direction. The movement toward conflict was not just Trump’s idea and the political tension will be maintained by Biden. The rates that were implemented during the Trump administration need to be reviewed. There is a clash between the origins of the virus. The Chinese government has not allowed international organizations to investigate. US foreign policy towards China is already taken more from a geopolitical and national security point of view. Plus, it’s one of the few issues on which both Republicans and Democrats agree.