The players of the G-League (NBA Development League), will begin to vote starting this Saturday for the creation of a Players Union independent of the one that is right now in the NBA.

This initiative has the support of the NBA Players Union itself. To carry it out, it would take just over 50% of favorable votes from the players who make up the G-League. This new association would have its own statutes, a constitution and a leadership structure.

This step is the next in the face of the NBA’s intention and its commissioner, Adam Silver, to empower the G-League to become one of the most important leagues in North America. The first occurred a little over a week ago, after the intention to create an independent team in the Development League itself came to light.

NBA’s G-League players will begin voting Saturday on the creation of a union, sources tell ESPN. The NBPA’s assisting in the formation of a G-League-governed players association that would need more than 50 percent of players to sign an electronic authorization card for passage. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 24, 2020

This team, called Select Team, will be made up of those training basketball players who want to make the leap to the NBA. They don’t have to compete in the NCAA to appear in the Draft. The team would already count on the yes of Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd, two of the highest promising promises in the 2021 Draft.

With this, the intention of the NBA is to continue weakening the NCAA more and more. With their own G-League Players Union, the interest in being in the development league will be even greater, and the Select Team will have more candidates willing to compete with it.

