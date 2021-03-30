The futuristic interior of the mercedes eqs 2022

Although the next EQS is not the first Mercedes EQ to be introduced, it is is the first model based on the modular architecture for luxury electric vehicles of the company.

Its designers were given the freedom to create an entirely new interior design and experience for the driver and occupants. However, the production version of the cockpit of the EQS it varied a bit from the initial sketches.

The new screen MBUX Hyperscreen is at the forefront of design, represented by three large areas that are grouped into a single unit, covering the entire board. The system uses an eight-core CPU, 24 GB of RAM, and 46.4 GB per second of RAM transfer.

.

Gallery: More details of the futuristic cockpit of the Mercedes EQS 2022

Beyond the system MBUX Hyperscreen, Mercedes asserts that the EQS can be enjoyed with almost all the senses: sight, hearing, smell and touch. For example, the EQS is equipped with a High Efficiency Air Filter (HEPA) that cleans and filters the outside air entering the cabin. In addition to the Air-Balance package, the EQS also has an active fragrance! (No.6 Mood Linen).

In terms of haptic (tactile) perception, the Hyperscreen MBUX offers responsive feedback on both the center and passenger displays. There are also 12 actuators located below the touch screen (141 centimeters wide), which vibrate on contact, plus the well-known choice of materials and textures used by Mercedes interiors.

.

Visually, the EQS interior design maintains a combination of textures and ambient lighting throughout the cabin. The door panels were inspired by modern interior design, while the digital meter needles sport a ‘lightsaber’ appearance.

There are sounds that greet the driver and passengers as they approach and enter the vehicle. In addition to the Burmester 15-speaker sound system, which also offers soothing sounds (Forest Glade, Sounds of the Sea and Summer Rain) and driving sounds that change depending on the mode, and are optional.

Photos: Other relevant details of the EQS 2022 cockpit

.

About recharging, Mercedes announced that there will be 500,000 Mercedes Me Charge stations compatible worldwide, and that the EQS will have a range of more than 700 kilometers.