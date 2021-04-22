The futures of the European stock market indicators try to rally

Companies

-Endesa and Barcelona agree on an investment plan to end power outages in the city (20 Minutes)

-Eni plans to spin off its oil and gas activities in West Africa and the Middle East into joint ventures to reduce debt and finance its shift to low-carbon energy (Reuters)

-Mercadona breaks profit record by winning 727 million last year (El País, Cinco Días, El Mundo, Expansión, elEconomista, vozpópuli, El Confidencial)

-Santander moves 60% of its digital infrastructure to the cloud (Expansion)

-Allianz shields the life annuities of its Spanish subsidiary (Expansión)

-Abertis may issue up to 25,000 million in bonds in five years (Cinco Días)

Economy and politics

Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday that it will resume rolling out its COVID-19 vaccine in Europe after the region’s medical regulator said the benefits of the injection outweigh the risk of thrombi. (Reuters)

– Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of the murder of George Floyd, a milestone in America’s tense racial history and a knockout against law enforcement’s treatment of black Americans. (Reuters)

-The US economy will temporarily experience “slightly higher” inflation this year as the recovery consolidates and supply constraints push prices up in some sectors, but the Federal Reserve is committed to limiting any rampant rallies, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in an April 8 letter to Sen. Rick Scott. (Reuters)

Schedule

Politics

– Plenary session of the Congress (0900h)

– The Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño, chairs the meeting of the Advisory Council for Digital Transformation (1200h)

Gaskets

– Bankinter holds an ordinary general shareholders’ meeting in Madrid exclusively online (1300h)

– Renta Corporación Real Estate holds an ordinary general meeting of shareholders in Barcelona (1200h)

– Audax Renovables holds an ordinary general meeting exclusively online (1200h)

Events (edit)

– The XXVII Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government is held in Andorra la Vella (Andorra) in which the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and King Felipe VI, intervene among others (1600h)

– The Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño, closes the act Top 100 Women Leaders (1930h)

Macroeconomic data

Local Time

Country / Region

Indicator Name

Period

Reuters Poll

Prior

08:00

United Kingdom

CPI MM

Sea

0.3%

0.1%

08:00

United Kingdom

CPI YY

Sea

0.8%

0.4%

08:00

United Kingdom

RPI MM

Sea

0.3%

0.5%

08:00

United Kingdom

RPI YY

Sea

1.6%

1.4%

08:00

United Kingdom

RPIX YY

Sea

1.6%

08:00

United Kingdom

PPI Input Prices MM NSA

Sea

0.6%

0.6%

08:00

United Kingdom

PPI Input Prices YY NSA

Sea

4.4%

2.6%

08:00

United Kingdom

PPI Output Prices MM NSA

Sea

0.3%

0.6%

08:00

United Kingdom

PPI Output Prices YY NSA

Sea

1.7%

0.9%

08:00

United Kingdom

PPI Core Output MM NSA

Sea

0.1%

08:00

United Kingdom

PPI Core Output YY NSA

Sea

1.4%

Financial markets

Financial markets expect the London FTSE to open 6 points lower at 6,854, the Frankfurt DAX to open 7 points higher at 15,136 and the Paris CAC to open 6 points lower at 6,159.

Asian stocks and US equity futures fell on concerns about the rebound in coronavirus cases in some countries, casting doubt on the strength of global growth and demand for crude.

Oil prices were down for the second day in a row on concerns that rising COVID-19 cases in India will reduce demand for fuel in the world’s third-largest oil importer.