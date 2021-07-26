The futures of Europe arrive with falls this Monday and take a break

Repsol is looking for a partner for its first large wind farm in Spain.

Almirall registers a net loss of 42.8 million euros in the first half, improving prospects.

Naturgy sells its vehicular natural gas business in France.

Bain Capital has Indra and Sener to buy ITP and consolidate the sector; Cinven partners with Aciturri and Basque investors to validate its candidacy for ITP.

Ebro Food will sell its Panzani pasta business, valued at 550 million euros, to CVC Capital Partners.

The CNMV requires 50 investors and 50 million of capital to launch a Spac.

Australia’s Lynas Rare Earths posted record quarterly earnings on “strong” demand for its range of specialty metals, which offset falling prices, pushing its shares to a more than eight-year high.

Credit Suisse has reached an out-of-court settlement with former flagship banker Iqbal Khan over espionage allegations that led to the resignation of CEO Tidjane Thiam, a Swiss bank spokesman said on Sunday.

RBC Bearings is in advanced negotiations to buy Swiss industrial giant ABB’s power grid unit, Bloomberg reported Sunday.

Giorgio Armani’s sales soared 34% in the first half of 2021 as business in China and the United States helped the Italian fashion group rebound, though he said it could be a year before it fully recovers from the pandemic. .

ECONOMY AND POLITICS

China’s private education companies are bracing for a “significant” setback in their operations after Beijing announced new rules banning for-profit tutoring in core school subjects to ease financial pressure on families.

Japanese factory activity grew in July at the slowest pace in five months, according to a private sector survey, underscoring the world’s third-largest economy’s struggle to resolutely recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

DIARY

RESULTS

– Mapfre publishes 2Q-2021 results and presents them at a conference (1:30 p.m.)

– Almirall publishes 2Q-2021 results

– Gestamp publishes the 2Q-2021 results at the close of the market and presents them at a conference (6:30 p.m.)

DIVIDENDS

– Meridia Real Estate Socimi III distributes a single interim dividend for 2020 of 0.011 euros gross per share.