Theeconomic, social and labor horizonhe who augursafter the passage of the covid-19It is, at the same time as devastating, unpredictable. At the moment, this pandemic, in addition to being one of the most worrisome health emergencies in recent decades, sincethe job outlook has cut millions of jobsThroughout the world, it has reduced the working hours of others and has forced to rethink the routines of those who have been able to keep their job, either in person or electronically.

TheInternational Labor Organization (ILO)It has estimated that, due to the pandemic and the confinement, nearly 1.6 billion people have been left unprotected; They have lost their jobs due to economic paralysis and do not have any protection mechanism that can ensure their income.Joaquín Nieto, director of the ILO office in Spain, also predicts the inability of the system to regenerate quickly: “After the pandemic, it is possible that many jobs are destroyed and more than 500 million people are looking for a job, without being able to find it.”

Indeed,the health emergency and the paralysis of the economyurging the establishment of extraordinary measures that require the involvement of public actors in financing and managing recovery.

Covid-19 Lessons

The pandemic allows different lessons to be drawn regarding the labor market and short and long-term employment objectives, among which the importance of health and social protection systems to ensure the well-being of everyone is highlighted. This situation also allows us to reflect hwhere economies should move to be more sustainable, both in social and ecological terms, and highlights the importance ofSustainable Development Goalsto mark the advance. “Recovery is an opportunity to rebuild society on a more sustainable and inclusive basis,” adds Nieto, on the results that the pandemic may have.

Another of the lessons that this catastrophe leaves is the importance of work, which has acquired a different value, either due to the lack of it, its adaptation to telematic channels and the importance that essential work has taken. Work is regulated by the eighth SDG of the 2030 Agenda. “Economic and social reconstruction should be oriented through this objective towardsa more resilient, inclusive, sustainable societyand with more alliances, “explains the director of the ILO in Spain.” For this, health and social protection systems must be strengthened and new ones created where they do not yet exist. “

SDG 8 drives thesustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all. Its tool is public policy, which is why it challenges public actors to assume responsibilities and, after this global scenario, reestablish the environment on which economic activity is going to develop.

Pending challenges

The world break offers the possibility of rethinking the labor paradigm through the challenges posed by the future. “Before the pandemic, there were two subjects that all labor markets had to pass: progress towards a sustainable, low-carbon economy, and digitization and adaptation to the technological revolution,” explains Nieto. After the pandemic, these pending issues become even more relevant.

As tothe transition to a green economyEverything indicates that it will promote the creation of millions of jobs as companies adopt sustainable practices. In addition, this transition will help keep jobs linked directly to ecosystems and jobs vulnerable to local environmental risks.

On the other hand,the advancement of digitization and technology, such as artificial intelligence, automation and robotization of the labor market, is accompanied by questions, such as its effect on the dynamics of job destruction or creation, changes in jobs, new professional skills, productivity and digital gaps. Isa social process still under construction, but everything indicates that the eliminated jobs will be replaced with the emergence of new jobs related to product innovation and new services.

For this, thedigital literacy, in addition to the acquisition of basic digital skills to overcome the digital divide. “Whatever the new forms of work generated by the emergence of digital platforms, the technological revolution and the ecological transition, these new forms must have rights that guarantee decent work,” Nieto observes. To achieve this, the support of the public administrations anddeveloping a national strategy to promote themand establish legislation in which decent work can be carried out correctly.

In the2030 AgendaThe ideal scenario would be for the vast majority of countries to be as close to or as having completed SDG 8, thus facilitating full and productive employment and decent work for all. In fact, achieving all the SDGs “would be to change the world and give guarantees of a world that can continue to live together and with resilience with respect to any future”, concludes the ILO director in Spain.

The path to a better future is already marked: all that is lacking is the drive forward to achieve it worldwide.

