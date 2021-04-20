The future was for Isabel Allende to remotely sign a book for you using a robotic arm

This week a most peculiar book signing was held at the Abacus Space in Barcelona. Not because Isabel Allende, Jonas Jonasson, Alex Michaelides, Yuval Noah Harari, Niklas Natt och Dag and Pierre Lemaitr participated in it, but because the authors have remotely signed using a robotic arm.

Abacus Cooperativa, Penguin Random House (the publishing group) and SolidPerfil3D, a company specialized in 3D printing, have participated in this robotic book signing that has been the one that has put the robot: DexArm, developer by Rotrics.

Sign Allende, but write DexArm

For this event, a series of readers were chosen by lottery who had the opportunity to attend the Abacus Space and return home with a signed book. Unlike other book firms, the authors were not there in person, but rather They were at their homes in Stockholm, California and London.

Instead of having a pen and a book in front of them, the authors of the Penguin Random House publishing group signed on a tablet. Said tablet sent the movements to the DexArm robotic arm, which emulated the authors’ writing from a distance, who also took the opportunity to talk to the audience via video call.

🌹Sant Jordi, April 23, 2021 📚 Isabel Allende signs her readers telematically through a robotic arm. 📍 Barcelona @AbacusCoop c / Enrique Granados with c / Córcega pic.twitter.com/PvXrN5UTYL – Pablo Anaya. Be responsible, wear a mask. (@panayat) April 20, 2021

According to its data sheet, the Rotrics robotic arm has a 0.05 mm precision, so it is not only capable of transferring a signature by hand, but also 3D printing or laser engraving with a high level of repeatability. In fact, one of the most interesting things is that the arm is modular, so it can be equipped with a pen holder, a laser engraver or a 3D printer.

This robot is priced at 786.50 euros in SolidPerfil3D and includes the starter kit, that is, the robot and the pen support module. It is a relatively affordable and interesting system for bring book signatures closer to readersas it allows the author to do it remotely. A most curious use of technology, without a doubt.