“The future to come” (2) Back to normal? We better dedicate ourselves to learning and being prepared

04/03/2021 at 6:00 PM CEST

Since the Covid-19 outbreak devastated humanity, understanding what the next emerging infectious diseases that affect us will look like and when they will occur has become one of the essential goals for scientists.

Will we see another pandemic similar to Covid-19 again?

Unfortunately the indications in this regard are extremely worrying.

There is a global network on infectious diseases and epidemiology (GIDEON) that collects data from the vast majority of countries in the world. Some of the entries in the GIDEON registry are very accurate numerically. Others are descriptive records that are not as complete at a quantitative level.

In any case, since 1980 the registry of epidemic diseases is very precise and is excellent for finding out the trend that infectious diseases have followed during the last 4 decades. With this data, forecasts of future trends can be established.

Outbreaks keep growing

During the 80s of the last century there were almost 1,800 registered epidemic outbreaks around the world. Since then they have not stopped growing.

– In the 90s there were more than 3,100.

– Between 2,000 and 2,010 there were about 5,600 epidemic outbreaks.

– In the last 10 years we have reached about 10,700.

The data indicate a worrying growth in outbreaks. But the worst thing about this series is the acceleration that occurs over time.

The 90s had approximately 1.7 times more epidemics than the 80s. Between 2000 and 2010 there were 1.8 times more epidemics than in the 90s. And between 2010 and 2020 there were 1.9 times more epidemics than in the previous decade.

If this trend continues, the epidemics that will occur between 2020 and 2030 will double those that occurred between 2010 and 2020, with which we can expect about 21,300 epidemics during this decade.

For the next one (2030-2040) we would expect a growth of 2.1 times with a total of about 44,700 epidemics. And between 2040 and 2050 they would grow 2.2 times and we would have about 100,000 epidemic outbreaks worldwide.

Most worryingly, this huge increase in infectious epidemic diseases has occurred almost exclusively as a result of the rise in viral diseases, closely followed by bacterial diseases.

Viruses, bacteria, protozoa, fungi and parasites are the main causative agents responsible for epidemic outbreaks in humans.

To give some examples that are easily recognized:

• Viruses that cause diseases such as Covid-19 would be polio or measles.

• Bacteria cause cholera, diphtheria, or syphilis.

• Protozoa are responsible for malaria, leishmaniasis or trypanosomiasis,

• Fungi cause ringworm, yeast infection, or aspergillosis.

• Parasites cause trichinosis, echinococcosis, or cystecircosis.

More outbreaks from animals than humans

While in recent years it has been observed that the outbreaks of parasitic diseases and those caused by protozoa are maintained (and in some cases reduced), diseases caused by fungi increase slightly, while epidemic outbreaks produced by bacteria and viruses.

Virus outbreaks have increased by more than 500% since the 1980s, and those caused by bacteria have increased by more than 450%.

The problem is that between 1980 and 2020 emerging epidemic outbreaks of zoonotic origin have increased significantly more than outbreaks due to infectious diseases specific to humans.

In fact, these zoonotic outbreaks have increased by 475% during the period between 1985 and 2010.

In other words, humanity is being ravaged by new infectious diseases caused by viruses that make the leap from animals to humans (of which Covid-19 is a good example, but so are AIDS, Ebola, the Marburgo & mldr ;, all of them diseases that began to plague humanity very recently).

The problem is made worse by the fact that these new emerging epidemic outbreaks are transmitted directly from human to human (for example, Covid-19) and do not need a vector (as would be, for example, the case of the West Nile fever that spreads it A mosquito).

Today, epidemic outbreaks transmitted directly from human to human are already 7 times more numerous than epidemic outbreaks transmitted by vectors.

The data is chilling. Humanity is becoming the target of many viruses that used to infect animals.

It is not surprising. We are leading a large part of the planet’s mammal and bird populations to extinction, causing an unprecedented biodiversity crisis. We invade and destroy the habitats of these animals, causing them to come into close contact with us.

Without wanting to, we have become the best resource for these millions of pathogenic organisms that see the species of animals that they infected for millions of years disappear.

We are forgetting that viruses and bacteria have a very long history of more than 3,000 million years on Earth. Their generation times are very short and they are capable of evolving extraordinarily fast.

And now they only have one chance to survive: Take advantage of the enormous resource that we provide the 7.8 billion human beings on Earth.

Whether we like it or not, new epidemics of viruses and bacteria will be a daily occurrence in our immediate future.

Covid-19 has shown us what a pandemic caused by a zoonotic virus is. Despite its low lethality, most countries have not been able to adequately fight SARS-CoV-2.

We must learn. We must prepare. Although the temptation to return to normality once the pandemic ends is very strong, we have no choice but to prepare for war against the new pandemics to come.

The future of our children depends on it.