The future stars of MLB are Dominican: Dominican Republic will have eight prospects in the Futures Game



Julio Rodríguez qualified with the Dominican Republic for Tokyo 2020, he is 18 years old and is the fifth best prospect in MLB.

MLB announced to the players who will play the Futures Game, game in which the best future stars of baseball participate. The cream of the crop as far as prospects are concerned. Y The Dominican Republic has more representatives than the rest of the countries in the region. There are eight Dominican players called to the commitment that will start the All-Star Week.

The list is headed by Julio Rodriguez, fifth-best prospect in baseball. He shone in the baseball pre-Olympic, in which the Dominican Republic obtained its ticket to Tokyo 2020.

Marcos Diplán, Luis Medina, Héctor Yan, Vidal Bruján, Jasson Domínguez, Roansy Contreras and Marco Luciano complement the Dominican representation.

The rest of the Latin countries are hardly represented in the commitment: Cuba (2), Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela and Puerto Rico (1) combined do not add up to the number of players that the Dominican Republic will have in the Futures Game.

The best prospects in baseball will be in this game. MLB is always committed to showing its potential stars. This speaks of the good generation of Dominican players that are being trained in the Major League farms, especially compared to their rivals in the region.

The Futures Game will be played on July 11 at Coors Field in Colorado. It will be two days before the All-Star Game, scheduled for July 13. The Dominican Republic has a great present, and for greater joy, the future will begin to knock on the front door.