The Realme X3 SuperZoom was presented several days ago but the previous leaks spoke of several members for the same family. The SuperZoom model should be accompanied a Realme X3 without surnames and a superior Pro model, and the former has just been leaked directly from the Google Developer Console, a common source of pre-release specs.

What the Google developer console tells us about this Realme X3 is that it will be a powerful model but that it will not have a latest model processor. In fact, the chip that appears associated with the terminal is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, the processor that the Americans released in the last stretch of last 2019. But the leak tells us more.

Snapdragon 855+, 8GB of RAM and 20: 9 screen

We do not know if the Realme X3 will arrive in a single version of RAM and internal storage or in several, but the leak tells us about at least one model with 8GB of RAM on board. If we follow the latest releases of the Chinese manufacturer, everything indicates that we will have a minimum of 128GB of internal space for downloads, apps and games, but this information will be confirmed when the indicated time comes, that of its presentation.

As for the screen, previous leaks have spoken of a possible 90Hz refresh rate panel, thus being slightly behind the X3 SuperZoom that landed with 120Hz on board. The last thing we know about it, in the last leak, is that we will have a resolution FullHD + with 20: 9 ratio. That is, 2,400 pixels high by 1,080 pixels wide. It will be seen on which diagonal.

Finally, the Google developer console shows us this Realme X3 running with Android 10 under Realme UI, the manufacturer’s proprietary cape born from their parents’ Color OS, the OPPO phones. At the moment we have this in one hand and three models in the other, the RMX2081L1, RMX208SL1 and RMX2086L1, all registered for the moment in India. We will be attentive to offer you all the information available when the models appear.

