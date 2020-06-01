Cani Fernández, advisor to the head of the Moncloa Presidency cabinet, Ivan Redondo, and proposed by the Government to be the new president of the CNMC, has a long and prestigious career of decades in law, specializing in competition law. At the law firm Cuatrecasas She was the second woman named partner and has handled many cases. Since the 90s it has been involved in all kinds of litigation involving competition law. But without a doubt one of the most notorious that she has carried lately, and that she also lost, was the case in which she defended Uber against the association of taxi drivers. Elite Taxi Barcelona, a case that ended in the Superior Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), and that Uber lost.

It was September 20, 2017 and the expected European ruling was made public. European justice did not endorse Fernández’s arguments in the defense of Uber, and considered the Californian platform to be “a transport service” rather than an “information society service”. Cani Fernández could not assert his legal arguments in a case that he took along with other lawyers such as Rafael Allendesalazar, Juan José Montero Pascual or Irene Moreno Tapia Rivas, also from Cuatrecasas.

The sentence that Cani Fernández, along with other lawyers, lost in defense of Uber, meant a change in jurisprudence of the Supreme Court

That sentence was lost by Cani Fernández and his team on behalf of Uber, and won by the firm. SBC Lawyers, hired by the taxi activist association Tito Álvarez.

Although the failure was only related to its Uber Pop private car sharing service, it was a setback for the American company. After that, the Supreme Court followed this change in jurisprudence and reversed decisions of previous courts, basically understanding that since then Uber, B.V. (Dutch company) was subject to the authorization required by the Land Transport Management Law.

Taxis, Podemos allies

It is to be hoped that this proposal for appointment may partially erode the Government, as Fernández’s profile is apparently contrary to the values ​​that Unidas Podemos defends. The match of Pablo Iglesias and its maximum leader have been in many occasions in favor of taxis and against what they have called “extractive multinationals” that do not pay taxes in Spain, and of which Uber would be one of their main symbols.

Similarly, it assumes apparently a blow to taxi drivers’ associations that in recent years they have come very close to United We Can, and some of which had measures in favor of the Executive for their sector.