A new generation of video games is about to reach the homes of millions of gamers and to see a little of the changes that the next console of the Japanese company will have, this week Sony announced a PlayStation 5 event which promises to increase the expectations of this project.

After some delays the company had due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was announced on official PlayStation networks that Thursday, June 11 at 4:00 PM EST, A pre-recorded program will be transmitted through its page where the operation of the console will be shown and how some of its video games will be seen.

According to a statement published on its portal by Shid Shuman, Senior Director, SIE Content Communications that the event will be broadcast in “1080p and 30 frames per second” in order to facilitate the production of this program for the team working from home for the Covid-19, it will also help the titles to be presented to be seen of better quality.

See you Thursday, June 11 at 1:00 pm Pacific time (9:00 pm BST) for a look at the future of gaming on # PS5: https://t.co/9XJkXYProo pic.twitter.com/8EoN34UPdd – PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 8, 2020

He also invited those interested to watch this show with headphones: “It is also better if you watch with headphones on, if you can, there is great audio work on the program, and it could be more difficult to appreciate if you listen to through the speakers of your phone or laptop. “

Although it is unknown which titles will be presented at the PlayStation 5 event, in the same statement updated by Jim Ryan, the CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, he explains that these games will show the potential that their future console will have:

“The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry for innovative studios spanning the globe. Studios, both larger and smaller, newer and more established, have worked hard to develop games that show the potential hardware. “

With the fact that Sony announced a PlayStation 5 event, it gives way to its official launch that is scheduled for the end of the year festivities, perfect time to buy the console, thanks to the discounts that can be found in that season.