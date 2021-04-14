The Future of Universal’s Monsters: All Projects

These are all the announced projects around the classic Universal monsters, from the new versions of Dracula to the long-awaited Bride of Frankenstein. Do not miss: The best films of 2021.

There are characters that will never completely disappear in Hollywood. There will always be around the corner a new version of Dracula, Frankenstein, the Werewolf or any of the rest of the classic monsters from Universal Pictures, which marked the history of horror cinema in the first decades of the medium and now, almost a century later, they continue to give us joy and new projects.

A few years ago, Universal tried to build a shared universe, the Dark Universe, with stars like Tom Cruise, Javier Bardem, Russell Crowe, Sofia Boutella and Johnny Depp, but the resounding box office failure of ‘The Mummy’ undid all plans and took the company in a new direction. What was once to be a return to the classics with interconnected narrative ties is now an open door to innovation from new directors and perspectives on the characters we already know. For example, Depp’s Invisible Man has become ‘The Invisible Man’ from Leigh whannell (‘Upgrade’), where the real protagonist is a woman (Elisabeth moss) stalked by the invisible entity of her abuser.

With that spirit of renewal come other projects, from various visions of Dracula to a new attempt by the always difficult Wolf Man, where highlights Universal’s collaboration with Blumhouse and the new perspectives that acclaimed filmmakers such as Chloé Zhao and Karyn Kusama. We collect all the announced productions.

The Werewolf (with Ryan Gosling)

In May 2020 it was announced that Ryan gosling would become the new Werewolf of Universal. And it was about time someone dared to make a new version of the character. Leigh whannell, who has already signed ‘The Invisible Man’, writes and directs the film, which, as far as we know, follows the story of a television news anchor who turns into a wolf. Among the references that are handled in the production are ‘Nightcrawler’ and ‘Network’, so we expect a dark portrait with a message.

Double Dracula (Karyn Kusama and Chloé Zhao)

There is no doubt that Dracula is an essential character, and it is demonstrated again with the two new projects announced around his figure. The first is that of Chloé zhao, director of ‘Nomadland’ and the upcoming ‘The Eternals’ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), who will write, produce and direct a version that mixes futuristic science fiction and western airs. How will all this marry in the same movie about the most famous vampire of all time? We will have to see it, but the director for the moment has only given us good reasons to trust her talent.

The second project belongs to Karyn kusama, a regular in thriller and horror movies after ‘Jennifer’s Body’ and ‘The Invitation’, who also wants to offer her own look at Dracula. In this case, collaborates with Universal and Blumhouse to bring a faithful adaptation of Bram Stoker’s novel to the big screen. As she has said, the director wants to do the book justice and perhaps get away from the more romantic versions that the cinema has given us.

Renfield

The projects around Dracula have not been finished, although this time it does not have to do directly with the vampire, but with RM Renfield, one of his most famous allies (or, rather, vassals). Although the director Dexter fletcher (more given to the musical with films like ‘Rocketman’) was associated with the project, it will finally be Chris McKay (director of ‘The Tomorrow War’) in charge of directing and producing it. In Bram Stoker’s novel, Renfield is a mental patient who helps his master with blood supplies. Although McKay will direct the film, the original idea came from the creator of ‘The Walking Dead’, Robert Kirkman (who will be the producer of the film with David Alpert, Bryan Furst Y Sean Furst), and will be developed from a script by Ryan ridley, screenwriter of ‘Rick and Morty. Promise!

James Wan’s Frankenstein

Its alive! Again! Frankenstein will once again return to the big screen, and he will do so at the hands of the master of contemporary horror James wan (‘The Warren File’, ‘Insidious’). The director has not revealed too many details of the film, but a certain synopsis: a group of teenagers discover that a neighbor is building a monster in his basement, and, by accident, the boys will free the creature. The project has been compared to the ‘Stranger Things’ series. Robbie thompson, in charge of writing The CW’s ‘Supernatural’, is in charge of the script for the film, which still has no title. Be that as it may, the novel by Mary Shelley will once again prove his immortality.

Little monsters

Share title with the great zombie comedy from Lupita Nyong’o, but it will be something totally different. Mix of live action and animation, ‘Little Monsters’ is one of the most curious projects of this new monstrous universe of Universal, where a love letter will be written to his legacy with the writer and director of ‘Toy Story 4’, Josh cooley. Of course it could have a more familiar tone, a way to bring these classics closer to the new generations, but we will have to wait to know more details.

The bride of Frankenstein, under construction

Much has been said in recent years in Hollywood about bringing the Bride of Frankenstein back to the big screen, but the project has taken many turns. David koepp wrote a script years ago, and it was to be directed by Bill condon and starring Angelina Jolie, but it seems that this idea has been discarded thanks to the intervention of the producer Amy pascal and Koepp has once again rewritten this story with a modern reboot focused on plot development. and characters rather than being a big production. “It’s not this big 150 million movie with giant movie stars. It’s not quite as indie as ‘The Invisible Man’, but it’s much more reasonable and doable, it has a really cool idea. and is very focused on the present, “he declared in 2020. In addition, it has been advanced that the film will address the idea of ​​women’s possession in the context of #MeToo, so it can become an incredibly relevant movie for the present. On the other hand, Scarlett Johansson He will play the character but not in this production, but in ‘Bride’ from the A24 production company.

Dark army

Beyond the films that tackle Universal’s monsters individually, there are also other projects that attempt to pay tribute to this entire monstrous universe. For example, with ‘Dark Army’, where Paul feig (director of ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ and ‘Ghostbusters’) will recall the classic James Whale movies and demonstrate, as he said, how monsters are simply extreme versions of the idea of ​​the “outsider”, of those who do not fit into society. Feig has been working on this idea for a while, and recently explained why it was taking so long: It’s “a little too expensive.” Luckily, that doesn’t mean it’s been canceled, just that we’ll have to wait a bit longer.

The invisible woman

If we remember, when Leigh Whannell’s film with Elisabeth Moss was announced, many thought that the actress from ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ was going to become the female version of the classic character. But now we know that his approach was different, and that the true idea of ​​’gender swap’ continues through other channels and with the participation of Elizabeth banks. The actress and director wants to take over the project, with a script by Erin cressida (‘The Girl on the Train’), who has described her idea as a cross between ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘American Psycho’.

Monster mash

What is missing among all these projects? Well of course, a musical! ‘Monster Mash’ is one of the most curious titles on the list, and at the moment it is considered as an original musical film written by Will widger and directed by the video clip maker Matt Stawski. It’s been more than a year since the project was announced and no further details have been revealed yet, but we hope the idea will go ahead.

