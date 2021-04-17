The future of tokenized stocks behind Binance stock tokens

The cryptocurrency market continues to expand. Although cryptocurrencies were created to allow people to become their own bank, today they are showing such exponential growth that various platforms have had to create new tools that allow the coexistence of both markets.

Previously, investment and equity issues were directly related to Wall Street and its investors, so very few people globally had the knowledge or ability to invest in major publicly traded stocks.

Institutional Bitcoin

However, thanks to cryptocurrencies, the financial world took a 180 degree turn, breaking with all the schemes that Wall Street managed, allowing that in the most remote country in the world from a child to an elderly person can invest or send their money as they please leaving aside the high bank commissions and the restrictions of their governments.

Binance enters centralized markets in disguise

On April 12, 2021, Binance launched a tool called Binance Stock Tokens, which allows its users to invest one hundredth of the total value of a share of a specific company.

You could say that This tool is the future of traditional markets, or at least the future for those who want to operate in them by breaking some of their outdated and complicated rules.

The first token they listed on their platform was that of the automotive company Tesla Inc, whose stock is currently trading around $ 700, as of this writing. Binance’s proposal allows any user to acquire shares of the company for as little as $ 7.

Coinbase stocks

For February 14, Binance announced the listing of its second token based on the shares of Coinbase, perfectly coinciding with the day of its exit on the US Nasdaq stock exchange.

The evolution of tokenized shares

The tokenized shares were first launched on October 29, 2020 through the derivatives exchange FTX, allowing its users to trade shares of the most popular US firms such as Netflix, Facebook, Amazon and Tesla.

Read more

Big tech

On December 7, 2020, thanks to the positive acceptance of the FTX share tokens, Bittrex launched its own tokenized shares of technology companies such as Tesla and Apple, so that its users could trade with them 24 hours a day (an option which Binance does not allow so far).

Benefits of the inclusion of cryptocurrencies in the world of centralized finance

It could be argued that the inclusion of cryptocurrencies in the world of traditional finance goes against the anarchist ideals that gave rise to decentralized technologies, however this will possibly bring greater adoption and trust towards the ecosystem that benefits both sectors.

BTC Bitcoin

Beyond the injection of capital that would be one of the main – if not the greatest – benefits that tokenized shares bring to the crypto ecosystem, the possible adoption by old Wall Street investors could boost the legitimacy of these technologies.

Easier to invest in stock tokens than in the stock market, for now …

In theory, at least until the global legal system evolves, an investment in tokenized stocks would be easier for the average citizen, as these are currently in a kind of legal vacuum.

For example, While some cryptocurrency funds are only offered to certified investors, a token representing shares of these funds can be exchanged in a decentralized and anonymous market with greater ease..

That will probably be the biggest draw that exchanges – centralized or not – can provide over traditional securities offerings, although they also have their own downsides and pitfalls.

Tokens allow you to invest with less amount

Another advantage of tokens is that allow to open investments to a micro market. Typically, the stock market tends to price shares in batches (for example 100 shares).

Bitcoin mass people

Fractional markets where investors can buy shares by units are less liquid and tend to vary slightly from the lot market.

Tokenized stocks allow diversification of financial options

A tokenized market like the one offered by Binance would greatly increase liquidity in trading by opening its doors to a much larger number of players who could buy even fractions of a single share..

So if the blockchain world continues to gain legitimacy, the prospects are lost sight of for company valuation. Currently, the number of people who invest in the stock market is minimal.

Tokenization

A friendlier gateway (such as the one offered by tokenized stocks) could greatly diversify the portfolio of an average low- and middle-income citizen who traditionally only has access to fixed-return products, savings accounts or bonds.

Will Binance be forging its way to go public?

The possibility of a public listing is latent and could prove momentous for a platform of Binance’s caliber, the days that follow the direct listing of Coinbase will be especially relevant. Therefore, it would not be unreasonable to assume that Binance is considering the idea, although they have previously published a tweet that perhaps denies this fact.

Although they congratulate Coinbase for having entered the stock market through a public offering for sale (IPO), they do not officially indicate if their intention is to move away from traditional markets or if they have a desire to join them in the future, although what they do they do make it clear is that like all giants they are prepared to cover both.

What you can be sure of is that the crypto market has grown in such a way that it shook a large part of the financial sector and although there are still many who have their doubts, currently the heavyweights are betting on their growth.

Perhaps in the future, thanks to these new tools, the token market will move more money than the wolves of Wall Street.

The post The Future of Tokenized Shares Behind Binance Stock Tokens was first seen on BeInCrypto.