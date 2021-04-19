The future of the USA: a great goal by Giovanni Reyna led Borussia Dortmund’s comeback



It was Reyna’s fourth goal of the season.

Photo: Leon Kuegeler / AFP / Getty Images

A few days ago we understood that youth is the divine treasure of the United States team. And today we checked it again: Giovanni Reyna scored the goal of the day in Germany to start Borussia Dortmund’s comeback against Werden Bremen, on the 29th date of the Bundesliga.

Dortmund were down 1-0 in the 29th minute, but a forehand with the ball in motion, everything changed. Yes, Giovanni reyna at the front of the area it quickly outlined to send a missile straight into the net. It was impossible for him to be stopped by the archer. A work of art.

The midfielder of 18 years old received complete confidence this year and has responded with quality football. He is already a fixture in the starting line-ups and it seems that he will be generating attacks for Dortmund for a long time.

It was his 27th game of the season -counting all competitions-. He has scored 4 goals and has given 7 assists. Key in yellow set outline. Compared to the previous season, he has already played 12 more games.

It seems that Werder Bremen will become the favorite victim of the American. In 2020, for the German Cup, still 17 years old, he scored an equal or even more spectacular goal, after taking off two rivals and sending a direct right to the squad. Giovanni Reyna is not only the future, he is already the present.