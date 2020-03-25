The future of the Olympic Village is complicated after the IOC decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics until next 2021. The Villa had to be transformed into luxury apartments after the celebration of the Games. Many sales contracts had already been signed, but with the postponement everything is up in the air.

The Olympic Village of Tokyo 2020 is made up of a total of 23 towers with a capacity of 18,000 beds prepared to accommodate the more than 11,000 athletes who were going to attend the event. After the celebration of Tokyo 2020, the Villa was to be converted into something more than 4,000 luxurious apartments, with prices that in some cases exceeded one million euros.

Is about a wide place, overlooking Tokyo bay and where it was planned to build a school, a swimming pool, a gym and entertainment venues for young and old. In addition, the Olympic Village has been built with maximum respect for the environment.

900 apartments were already sold

The postponement of the Olympic Games upset all the plans of the buyers and promoters. Zoe Ward, director of Tokyo Property Central, regrets the situation in an interview for . after having sold about 900 apartments: «Even assuming they don’t lose financially, it will be a major complication for them“He assured.

On whether the contracts could be terminated, Zoe Ward believes that the postponement could justify termination for greater cause: “The formulation is rather vague and generally cites natural disasters or any situation that escapes the will of the seller, which could apply in this case«.

However, Zoe Ward remains optimistic: «Once the government has a clear schedule for the Games, sales will be revived“In addition to pointing out the previous uncertainty about the celebration or not of Tokyo 2020:” The situation was worse for buyers since nobody knew what was going to happen, “he concluded.