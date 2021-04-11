The future of the ‘Monsterverse’ after ‘Godzilla vs Kong’

The future of the ‘Monsterverse’ after the premiere of ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ is uncertain. ‘Godzilla vs Kong’, ending explained: Who wins the battle? These are all the films of the ‘Monsterverse’.

Finally, Godzilla and King Kong faces (and fists) have been seen, but none of them have won as much in that epic combat as the public and the film industry have, which has achieved the first blockbuster of 2021 in times of pandemic. In just two weeks since its simultaneous release in theaters and HBO Max in the United States, ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ has grossed nearly $ 300 million. Even so, the release schedule within Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary’s ‘Monsterverse’ for the next few years is practically empty. What is the future that awaits the ‘monstrous’ franchise beyond this latest release?

The relative failure of its predecessor, ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters‘influenced the fate of this shared universe to pale. The movie of Mike dougherty It covered its 200 million dollars of budget with a world-wide collection of 386.6 million that, although remarkable, it fell far short of the figures of more than 500 million that titles such as ‘Kong: Skull Island’ or ‘Godzilla’ had achieved. This economic disappointment called into question the viability of ‘Godzilla vs Kong’, which, Against all odds and in the most uncertain of scenarios, it has managed to exceed expectations, although not equal to those numbers that its creators craved so much.

Warner Bros.

So many were his doubts about what would happen next with the ‘Monsterverse’ that decided to remove the post-credit scene that accompanied the film, so as not to open new paths and conflicts that could not finally be explored on the big screen. Without that scene, the ending of ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ is quite satisfying. Even if we wanted more, it wouldn’t be frustrating for viewers to see the relationships between the two iconic monsters end like this. But, of course, we do want more. And the success of the film confirms that there is a hunger for monsters.

Speaking to Polygon, the director Adam Wingard hinted that the public’s response could be final in the decision to continue with the ‘Monsterverse’. “It was designed in the same sense that ‘Avengers: Endgame’ was designed: as a climax, but not necessarily an ending, for Marvel movies. But we are at a crossroads where, you know, audiences have to come forward and meet the economic end of things. If this is a hit then you can bet your ass there will be more“.

We would not want to risk our butt, but we are sure that the future augurs great moments for the franchise. We put together everything we know, and also what we speculate, about the upcoming monster movies by Legendary and Warner Bros.

Warner Bros

The only confirmation: ‘Skull Island’ on Netflix

Before the ‘Monsterverse’ finds its way forward, it has started a very interesting collaboration with Netflix, to premiere an anime series titled ‘Skull Island’. As we know, that is the name of the original island of Kong, which we already saw in Peter Jackson’s film, ‘King Kong’ (full of absolutely fascinating monsters), and, within the canon of this shared universe, as the setting for the movie of Jordan Vogt-Roberts, ‘Kong: Skull Island’. Even so, we still do not know what the story will be that this animated series, created by Brian Duffield.

‘Monsterverse’: How could it continue?

The future of the ‘Monsterverse’ is still uncertain, but what we do have clear is that Kong will be the leader, especially knowing that Godzilla could get out of hand at Warner Bros: The Toho company, which owns the rights to the character (and so many other monsters associated with him), is developing its own cinematographic universe around him and could claim its exclusivity, so it could be possible that the North American company would run out the possibility of continuing to exploit its potential at the box office. Still, it is not clear that this will happen, so there is still hope.

For now, we can only speculate about what kind of movies we could see in the future around the monsters, known or to be known, of the company. Could there be a direct sequel to ‘Godzilla vs. Kong? Maybe a prequel that tells us more about the characters’ pasts before humans got in their way? Or a ‘crossover’ of impossible battles? We review all the ideas and possibilities that, with greater or lesser foundation, could shape the future of the ‘Monsterverse’.

Warner Bros.

The Hollow Earth and the Rise of the Titans

In ‘Godzilla vs Kong’, when we travel to that Hollow Earth (the Hollow Earth) where the Titans live, there is talk of great battles of the past between great monsters that fight to dominate others, and we want to see them! One possibility for the franchise would be to move not forward, but backward: explore those lost worlds, find the origin of these enormous creatures and the creation of that space in the very center of the planet.

The problem with this approach would be to lose the humans, from whose perspective these stories are often told and who help to create the necessary connection with the viewers. And also that the whole film is not made up of grunts, but also some other dialogue. But boy, we are sure that they could find a satisfactory solution, be it through a contemporary story with many ‘flashbacks’, a human journey to the center of the Earth to unravel all its mysteries or even a not so modern setting. Titans in the society of the century, say, seventeenth? They are just ideas! What we have clear is that this world of titans just revealed to us has a lot of juice to squeeze, and the ‘Monsterverse’ should do it.

Godzilla vs Destoroyah

Will we ever see Godzilla in Hollywood again? Despite the uncertainty about the rights, which Toho might want to keep exclusively for his new film universe in Japan, we hope so. And then another question arises: What would be the next step for the character? He’s already been a city destroyer, saved the world from destruction by other creatures, and fought against (and alongside) Kong. The last time we see him, he is diving into the water and disappearing, with an air of farewell. But all you need is a good reason to come back.

As many fans have pointed out, there would be no more complicated challenge for Godzilla than to face Destoroyah. This monster appeared for the first time in 1995 as a result of a mutation of a community of crustaceans, the result of the detonation of the Oxygen Destroyer, a weapon of mass destruction used against Godzilla. Curiously, we already experience this in ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’, when Godzilla and Ghidorah face off on the coast of Mexico and the military uses that same weapon to stop them, seriously affecting the first and only the second. According to the precedents of the character’s history, at this very moment could have started the process to create Destoroyah, a way to plant the seed for the third Godzilla movie.

Warner Bros.

A ‘crossover’ with ‘Pacific Rim’

Director Guillermo del Toro brought the ‘kaiju’ back to Hollywood via the remarkable ‘Pacific Rim’, where huge human-built machines face off against giant monsters that threaten to destroy Earth. It had a sequel, ‘Pacific Rim: Insurrection’, which, despite its lukewarm reviews, could have a sequel. And where does the ‘Monsterverse’ come in? Apparently, the conversation about the possibility of a ‘crossover’ between both cinematographic universes has been on the table for a long time, with Del Toro raving about the idea. But is it possible?

The truth is that, after the success of ‘Godzilla vs Kong’, it could be. The differences of its scene and its history could be saved, as it defended Adam Frazier on Cinemablend: “We have a feeling that through climate change and pollution, we have essentially terraformed our planet for the Kaiju. Godzilla is also the product of man’s manipulation with nature, and both films are related to nuclear radiation. So if Legendary Entertainment wanted to go ahead with a crossover, there is a valid explanation for Godzilla’s existence in the Del Toro universe. ”

As the director of ‘Pacific Rim: Insurrection’ revealed, Steven S. DeKnight, the third installment of the saga was designed to connect with the ‘Monsterverse’. Will we get to see it?

