This Monday starts the view in the TAS of the Manchester CIty against UEFA after the sanction imposed by the highest body of European football depriving the English team of being able to participate in the European competitions for the next two years for having failed to comply with the financial Fair Play. The future of the Pep Guardiola team in the Old Continent is at stake.

06/07/2020 at 19:43

CEST

There are many data that reveal the appearance of the case. The first of all is in the fact that the Swiss Court of Sport (TAS) itself has reserved three days for the hearing where the English club will face UEFA. Even though these will be electronically, given the situation derived from COVID, three dates are rarely reserved in the TAS to discuss a conflict of interest. And this is one of them.

Another key element in the final decision lies in the panel of arbitrators who will have to settle the conflict. One of them is chosen by Manchester City itself, the other is appointed at the request of UEFA and it is the Court who appoints the figure of the president. Key element in resolution.

Also important are the attorneys who will represent the parties. As the SPORT newspaper has learned, Manchester City has chosen to hire the services of the Swiss law firm Kellerhals Carrard It has extensive experience in the resolution of sports disputes and is one of the most active firms before the TAS, particularly in relation to disputes related to football and doping.

At a global level, the firm has several partners and lawyers whose practice is mainly oriented to sports law. Additionally, the firm has a broad portfolio of clients, including international bodies such as the International Olympic Committee (IOC), WADA itself, international federations, national anti-doping agencies, teams of car drivers and individual car pilots, and a multitude of federations , soccer clubs, players and agents as well as investment funds in soccer matters.

In the case of UEFA, and according to information from the SPORT newspaper, it has chosen another prestigious Swiss law firm, Bar and Karrer. with also extensive experience in this type of procedure. The normal thing is that they go around three lawyers representing each part.

And then there is the resolution. In these cases, and given the situation. the normal thing is that the TAS dictates some precautionary measures before the start of the next edition of the Champions League, a competition that the English club would play today, even in the case of being eliminated in this edition by Real Madrid. In that order, he answers, without going into the substance of the matter, if they accept the City’s appeal against the punishment imposed and it would be months later that the entire pertinent legal report would be published.