The future of Teofimo after Kambosos is unclear

Less than a month to go until Teofimo López’s first defense as the unified lightweight champion. The fight against George Kambosos, Junior. on the Triller platform will be on June 19 in Miami. Barely a week later, their only potential rivals with ‘good pay’ potential will see action: Gervonta Davis and Vasiliy Lomachenko.

In a news this Tuesday, about the first named, Leonard Ellerbe already said that, after Mario Barrios, for Davis they want any lightweight, “except Teofimo.

In Lomachenko’s case, there is interest in a rematch after that fight against Masayoshi Nakatani, but here it is Teofimo himself who does not wish to face the Ukrainian.

Against this background, what options does the absolute lightweight monarch have? In the video we have the answer.