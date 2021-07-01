the future of technology is here, hear it with our free two months on Audible

In 2008, a 5 out of 10 in Selectivity was enough to access the Mathematics career, when their employability went mainly through teaching. In 2021, the cut-off marks for the Degree in Mathematics are 14 out of 14 at the EvAU. It is a symbol of the changing times that the great era of technology has meant, and that although it is sometimes said that Mathematics, Telecommunications or Computer Science are the future of employment, they are not the future, but the present. The world changes faster than we think and although we continue to think that the changes will happen later.

That's what Electric Sheep is about, a production by Xataka in collaboration with Samsung and exclusively for Audible. Its first two episodes are already available on this platform, and every Wednesday a new one will be published, always with expert guests and protagonists who have experienced these changes in the first person. With sections by Ángela Blanco and presented by a server, Javier Lacort. In each one we will tell from a different prism how technology has completely transformed us, although sometimes we continue to wait for flying cars or weekend getaways on Mars.

And we will do so through the testimony of the protagonist and the comments of our invited experts, which will be interspersed throughout the sections —Glossary, Extreme case, In numbers and The crystal ball— of each episode, from about 45 minutes long. Welcome to Electric Sheep.

Electric Sheep 01: Wanted Algorithm Designers for Principles of Robots: Jobs of the Future

In this first episode we talk about that with which we begin the presentation of this podcast: the classrooms of the Mathematics career have undergone an enormous change in recent years, from the profile of the student body motivated by a cut-off mark that has skyrocketed to their most outstanding job prospects and career opportunities, also multiplied from one decade to the next.

For this we have the testimony of Maria Angeles Prieto, from the Department of Mathematical Analysis and Applied Mathematics of the Complutense University of Madrid; as well as with the comments of Manuel J. Hidalgo, doctor and professor of Applied Economics at the Pablo Olavide University of Seville, and author of the book ‘The employment of the future’; as well as those of Marta G. Aller, journalist and author of books on technology and the future such as ‘The end of the world as we know it’, and Lo unforeseeable. Also participates Miguel Angel Ruiz, Brand, Innovation & CSV Manager of Samsung Spain, as invited expert.

Are we still dividing higher education between arts and science, or did it stop making sense? Is there a future beyond technical careers, or are linguists and ethics or privacy experts also needed in the immediate future job? What will education be like in 2040? We provide answers to all these questions in this inaugural chapter of Electric Sheep.

Electric Sheep 02: I have a cow connected, it is not just any cow

If we did a survey asking about the least digitized and technology-exposed work environments in 2021, livestock would surely be in one of the top positions. The protagonist of this episode, Torcuato Aguilera, I would disagree. Since he changed the cowbells of his Sierra Nevada cows for collars with integrated GPS and can monitor their movement from his smartphone, from the comfort of his sofa, he can dedicate part of his time to other tasks, such as spending more hours with his family or simply to rest better. It is a perfect example of how technology impacts even the most unsuspected sectors.

Together with Torcuato they participate in this episode Fernando Estellés, Doctor in Animal Science and Technology at the Polytechnic University of Valencia; Carlos Callejero, from the agrotechnology startup Digitanimal; Y Daniel Borrás, Head of Marketing and Business Strategy of Samsung Network Europe, who knows a lot about the possibilities that the implementation of 5G has opened and will continue to open. For example, so that the location of Torcuato cows is extremely precise and requires low energy consumption.

How has technology impacted the work of farmers and ranchers in recent years? How can you continue to do so for decades to come? How will the advancement of generations of wireless networks change our lives, even at the level of traceability of our food? Connected cows are definitely not just any cows.

