The future of sustainable mobility in the city, open debate in EL MUNDO and BRAND

Tuesday, April 13, 2021 – 18:05

The mayor of Madrid, Jos Luis Martnez-Almeida, among the speakers who will address the debate on mobility beyond the Covid-19 pandemic.

The newspapers of Unidad Editorial BRAND Y THE WORLD organize this Wednesday, April 14, the seminar ‘City and motorcycles. A path to sustainable mobility ‘, sponsored by Acciona and to count on the participation of the mayor of Madrid, Jos Luis Martnez-Almeida.

The event can be followed from 11 am through the web https://crecimientoverde.marca.com/ and from MARCA.com.

Antonio Fernndez-Galiano, president of Unidad Editorial, be in charge of welcoming the event, which will consist of a round table in which, in addition to the mayor of Madrid, Ramn Pieiro, Director of Mobility of Acciona; Juan Antonio Corbaln, former basketball player and specialist in Exercise Physiology; Laia sanz, Trial and Enduro world champion, and the journalist Alicia Sornosa, the only Spanish-speaking woman to go around the world on a motorcycle.

Moderated by Edu garca, director of BRAND Radio, the speakers will address the challenges of post-Covid urban mobility, the advantages of the motorcycle as a solution for the city, motosharing, new mobility solutions, success stories, mobility and sporting events or resilient cities and challenges of post-covid urban mobility.

