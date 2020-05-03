The Mandalorian, which closed on Disney + its first season in Spain on Friday, is the dream come true of the most staunch and classic followers of the three original Star Wars films. It has everything that the latest film trilogy, the Disney trilogy precisely, failed to synthesize for many of those followers: respect the unwritten rules of galactic fiction, return to the essence of adventures with few narrative complications (understood as a virtue) , a couple of memorable characters (and profitable, like the new icon of popular culture Baby Yoda), phrases like pigtails that will remain for history (“this is the way” and “I have spoken” will end up joining “that may force be with you ”or“ I have a bad feeling about this ”) and an unconditional love for the universe created by George Lucas more than four decades ago. The digital platform premieres May 4, which is also Star Wars Day, the documentary series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, behind the scenes of its first great television success in the streaming era.

The popular triumph of The Mandalorian, the first live-action series in the series, has a solid foundation in two successful animated fictions, The Clone Wars (2010-2014 and a seventh and final season in 2020, already under the cloak of Disney. ) and Rebels (who already distributed the Mickey Mouse company on their traditional chains between 2014 and 2018). The new series, created by Jon Favreau with the help of Dave Filoni, artistic godson of the creator of the saga, delves into the established mythology and expands it in new ways. The amount of tributes and winks to the universe created in the seventies and eighties and to a large part of the comics and books published subsequently is immense. And the references to both animation series, through which Filoni passed with expertise, are direct.

The eight episodes of the documentary series, also directed by Favreau, are located behind the cameras and collect statements from the interpreters and technicians who have produced it as well as images from the shoot, in which huge LED screens were used on a set to create the spectacular backgrounds and that look like real landscapes. The Mandalorian, which before the premiere of its second season next fall is already renewed by a third, takes place in that universe with overtones of the Wild West and Akira Kurosawa’s samurai films that Lucas breathed into the original story and adds something of that romantic image that remains of the spaghetti western, both for its protagonist, a hieratic Clint Eastwood bounty hunter, and for the soundtrack of Ludwig Göransson, who at first seems to squeak in front of the galactic sound universe created by John Williams, but which ends up giving the series its own personality.

The series also complies with the journey of the hero and the power of the myth of the anthropologist Joseph Campbell that influenced Lucas so much in the 1970s and that would mark cinema and action and adventure literature from then on: a protagonist who undertakes a journey As a challenge despite his initial reluctance, he finds a figure who serves as a mentor, must cross thresholds, pass tests and face enemies until he reaches a great final test. The Mandalorian to whom the title alludes and who is played by the Chilean actor Pedro Pascal (with the help of three other interpreters, since the character always wears a helmet, following in the wake of other characters in the saga such as Darth Vader or Boba Fett), strictly comply with the steps of the hero.

The series also focuses on classic elements of the Star Wars universe, with themes such as fatherhood, represented in Mandalorian beliefs and in the acceptance by the protagonist of an orphan (something that also reminds the Japanese manga The Lone Wolf of Kazuo Koike and Goseji Kojima), loyalty or the candid idea that everyone has two sides, but the good is the one that prevails.

The Mandalorian certifies that the future of the saga is beyond the cinema screens, where the projects are canceled or modified in a jerk, with the continuous entry and exit of creators, as happened with the producers and writers of Game of Thrones, who ended up abandoning Disney in favor of Netflix. There are three other projects underway on the platform: a series on Obi Wan Kenobi that recovers actor Ewan McGregor and will be directed by Deborah Chow (director of two episodes in The Mandalorian), another on Cassian Andor (played by Mexican Diego Luna ) who appeared in the film Rogue One, and, as Variety advances, the screenwriter Leslye Headland (co-creator of Russian Doll), has been hired to carry out a series focused on a female character.

For better or for worse, The Mandalorian is the milestone against which the rest of the productions will be measured. Disney + is also going to take advantage of Star Wars Day to premiere on its platform the ninth film in the saga, The Rise of Skywalker just four months after its passage through theaters and before it reaches the physical retail formats.

Two animated classics and a failure

The Clone Wars and Rebels began too childish in their first seasons, but they were taking weight and weight with the passage of the deliveries to more attractive territories for adults. They increased the canonical mythology of the universe of Star Wars with a special incision in everything related to the Mandalorians. The new series of real action is related to these two fictions in a very direct way, so much so that the appearance of the Jedi Ashoka Tano, a great protagonist especially in The Clone Wars, in the second season in the skin of the actress is more than possible Rosario Dawson. Details such as the weapon that the villain of The Mandalorian carried in his last episode also has to do with Rebels.

Star Wars has also suffered an animated setback with the series The Resistance (2018), which was canceled after its second season. On the platform you can also access other animated series made with the Lego toy factory, as well as the shorts Forces of Destiny with the female protagonists of the saga.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe