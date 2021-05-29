The future of photovoltaic energy with flexible and adhesive panels

In fact, scientists have set the point of no return for the year 2030, at which point it is believed that the 1.5 ° C mark could be exceeded. According to experts, if we take into account that an increase in temperature of between 1 and 2 ºC could be enough to unleash a cascade of disasters, it is clear that there is much to be done, as time advances and does not stop.

In this sense, the Heliatek brand would contribute to a sustainable energy transition Thanks to having invented the future of the photovoltaic panel, easy to install, flexible and, in addition, self-adhesive, greatly expanding the possibilities of placement in areas where until now it was not viable.