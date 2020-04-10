The reconstruction of the Notre Dame de Paris cathedral continues to raise many questions, from what it should look like to the management of the latest lead-polluting waste.

Divisions between experts

Faced with the cement and steel characteristic of 20th century cathedrals, the reconstruction of the wooden roof identical to what it was before its fire on April 15, 2019 has many defenders, who argue its resistance throughout eight centuries, its ability to absorb CO2 and the speed of the works, since the plans are preserved.

In the short term, it is planned to install a tent dedicated to prayer and a store of religious objects on the front esplanade of the cathedral.

When can a mass be held under the nave? The objective is to do so once a temporary wall has been installed in front of the transepts.

The rebirth of a craft

The State plans to finance formations of various marginal artisan trades, to prevent the cathedral works from grabbing all qualified artisans to the detriment of the restoration of other historical monuments.

On the esplanade, lead particles, a chemical element dangerous to health, are still deeply inserted. Ultra-high pressure cleaning was performed, but the application of a clear resin was delayed due to COVID-19.

Before the epidemic and the confinement, it was planned to open the esplanade at Easter. “The lead issue was 95% resolved,” says Mgr Benoist de Sinety, vicar general of the archdiocese of Paris.

The remodeling of the surroundings

The surroundings of Notre Dame, along the Seine, have long been in need of a remodel to accommodate the 12 million annual tourists and pilgrims. With the restoration of the cathedral, these works could be accelerated with the launch of an architectural competition.

A month after the fire, the French Heritage Foundation warned of excessive pledges of donations, which now total more than 900 million euros, underscoring the large number of underfunded monuments in the country, from churches to castles.

Of the total sum, 188 million were collected. These are individual donors from around the world and first of all from the United States, as well as great patrons, such as luxury giants LVMH and Kering.

Donations to Notre Dame are exclusively for its restoration, said French Culture Minister Franck Riester.

An investigation that remains open

The judicial investigation into the causes of the fire remains open. In June, preliminary investigations by the Paris prosecutor’s office ruled out a terrorist or malicious act.

But the origin of the fire remains undetermined: it could have been a cigarette, a short circuit … As revealed by the weekly Le Canard Enchaîné, the investigation could point to the negligence of the companies that were working at the time on the restoration of the needle, but also of the State if it did not respect the specifications.