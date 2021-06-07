The future of Nissan workers in Catalonia, in the hands of four companies

Updated on Monday, 7 June 2021 – 22:10

The reindustrialization table selects the projects with the best options to occupy the factories that the Japanese company will abandon at the end of this year

When one year has already passed since the announcement of the closure of the Nissan in Catalonia, the future of the more than 20,000 employees who, directly or indirectly, depend on these factors remains up in the air. The reindustrialization table formed by the government, the Generalitat, the management of the Japanese company and the works council met this afternoon and decided on a new screening of the projects that choose to be installed in Barcelona’s plants in Barcelona. Free Zone, Montcada i Reixac Y Sant Andreu de la Barca.

Based on “the corporate profile of the company, its business model, its industrial plan and its economic and financial viability”, today there are four companies with the best options to move forward: a company with a series of projects focused on the creation of a hub of electromobility and three firms with proposals to manufacture vehicles of sustainable mobility (electric and hydrogen driven).

Of the 17 projects that were still on the table to date, another nine were also dedicated to the creation of a hub of electromobility companies, two to the manufacture of components and two to activities related to construction and to industrial storage.

From now on, the selected companies will be required “more details about their business plan and industrial strategy. As of mid-July, selected investors must submit their binding offers before entering into the negotiation of the final contract with all the members of the reindustrialization commission.

