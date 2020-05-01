It arrived in 2012 and became a symbol of a club that exceeds itself year after year. He played the three Libertadores cups that Atlético disputed, he was captain of the so-called “feat in Quito” and at 41 he has the possibility of prolonging his bond that ends on June 30. Cristian Lucchetti is one of the eleven footballers in this contractual situation, but his case is special. In Tucumán, many agree that they already occupy that privileged place of idols such as Ricardo Julio Villa, Jorge Solari, “Chulo” Rivoira, “Pulga” Rodríguez and Ricardo Zielinski.

But beyond the romantic tone of the story, the Mendoza archer has not yet communicated his decision and Although from the leadership they trust in its continuity, retirement is a latent possibility. The phrase that comes up is “option A, sign for one more year; Option B – less likely – to withdraw and remain linked to the Dean ”. Miguel Abbududo, third vice president and who approached the “Laucha” to the institution 8 years ago, is optimistic and affirms to TNT SPORTS that “he will surely be affected. He has a history in the club, he is very satisfied with the province and will work when he retires. Surely we will reach an agreement because he and we both want to.

The former Boca, Racing and Banfield have declared throughout their stay that in Tucumán “several of us find our place in the world” and that track that unites Atlético with footballers is also an important part of the future potential of several of those who finish your contract. The other ten footballers are Alejandro Sánchez, Ariel Rojas, Fabián Monzón, Dylan Gissi, Federico Bravo, José Luis Fernández, Marcelo Ortíz, Leonardo Heredia, Cristian Erbes and Ramiro Carrera.

Abbudding him brings a view that differs from that of most First-class clubs and the economic problems caused by the pandemic: “We are very satisfied with the establishment that we have. The intention is to keep a large part of those footballers ”. The idea was always to keep the profile of the squad because Atlético also had in its agenda to play the Copa Sudamericana this year (waiting for a new date). There will be a review of contracts in particular, but unlike many clubs the intention is clear not to part with many footballers. A clear exception in the midst of such a hostile context.

