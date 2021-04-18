The future of interconnected machines | News | Connectivity

The future of interconnected machines.

The Internet of Things or IoT, for its acronym in English, is spreading rapidly through an increasingly interconnected world. As the needs for connection and computing between devices grow, the challenges are increasing. Ana María Juan Ferrer’s thesis, developed in the Information and Network Technologies doctoral program at the Open University of Catalonia (UOC), analyzes the challenges presented by the particularities of IoT Edge devices and it contributes to establishing the theory that will help to build an autonomous and better interconnected world.

Definition

When we ask our voice assistant to connect the television, we look at the step counting bracelet or we review a notice on the mobile that informs about an increase in temperature at home, we are within the IoT paradigm. The network of networks, at this point, has become an excellent tool that connects a multitude of devices of daily use and expands the services they offer.

IoT is the grouping and interconnection of devices and objects through a network, such as the internet, where they can all be visible and interact with each other

From smart refrigerators to digital locks, to autonomous cars, the Internet of Things is present in hundreds, or thousands, of electronic devices. The concept refers to the grouping and interconnection of devices and objects through a network, such as the internet, where they can all be visible and interact with each other.

It is present in our life, although many times we do not know it. Its objective is to make our day to day more comfortable, in general terms. But, as we said, as interconnection needs grow, so do computing and connectivity requirements (the ability to maintain an adequate and quality connection) to maintain the services they offer. And this is where the concepts of edge and cloud computing (peripheral and cloud computing) come in.

Edge and cloud computing: the evolution of IoT

In your project Ad-hoc Formation of Edge Clouds over Heterogeneous Non-dedicated Resources, Ana María Juan Ferrer analyzes the challenges presented by IoT edge cloud devices. “Cloud computing works as a service that provides access to computing and storage capacity,” explains the researcher about cloud computing, a paradigm that allows computing services to be offered through a network, usually the Internet. “The technological infrastructures, instead of being acquired, are rented for the right time that they are going to be used.”

Cloud computing offers specific computing services to those who need them: “Cloud computing services are provided from large data centers operated by cloud service providers and from various regions,” explains the researcher.

For its part, edge computing has the purpose of bringing these computing services closer to the locations close to the point of origin of the data “To avoid latency problems that have been observed in Internet of Things facilities when accessing cloud services,” he highlights. By offering services as closely as possible, delays and connectivity problems are reduced. “Today, connected devices are not only available from anywhere, they are rapidly becoming more complex. Thus, ad hoc edge computing is a distributed and decentralized system that is formed from the resources available in IoT devices to exploit all the computing capacity offered by a myriad of devices connected at the edge of the network ”.

“My work addresses the challenges presented by IoT edge cloud devices”

Based on these two concepts, the doctoral thesis focuses on the IoT edge cloud and how it can help improve the Internet of Things ecosystem around us. “My work addresses the challenges presented by the IoT edge cloud devices that constitute its infrastructure in two main areas of research,” explains Ana María. “In terms of resource management, it describes the mechanisms that enable dynamic ad hoc edge clustering and management. On the other hand, this thesis presents an admission control mechanism, together with an associated model for predicting the resource availability of participating IoT edge devices ”, he adds.

The future of autonomous cars and homes

The main contributions presented by the ad hoc edge cloud architecture that is the object of this study come from three fundamental aspects, according to the researcher. The keys are focused on being able to use the IoT devices themselves to perform the computation otherwise derived to cloud services, in reinforce security of this phenomenon to avoid loss of information and in decentralize the functions of the services, which avoids having a single point of failure.

All this translates into an increase in possibilities. IoT applications expand their horizons thanks to studies such as this doctoral thesis, as they allow them to be used more effectively in increasingly complicated environments. A good example are autonomous cars: the computing and connection that these vehicles need, which are based on Artificial Intelligence that requires an incredible amount of data, make edge cloud computing almost a necessity, since without this technology it would be very difficult to process the entire information.

In the smart homes, the IoT will allow the creation of personal infrastructures between connected devices, while in facilities and industrial plants, the formation of ad hoc edge infrastructures between all the elements will allow their semi-autonomous operation. We cannot forget drones, capable of inspecting infrastructures based on specific mechanisms of collaboration between fleets in order to increase the coverage areas or the coordination of vehicles with the smart city or connected roads.

Definitely, IoT continues its inexorable path towards a connected future. The challenges are increasing, but so are our knowledge and the tools we have to face a world that a decade ago would seem like science fiction.

Ana María Juan Ferrer’s thesis has been directed by professors from the Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications Studies, Joan Manuel Marquès Puig, researcher at the Internet Computing & Systems Optimization (ICSO) group, and Josep Jorba Esteve, researcher at Wireless Networks (WiNE ). Both groups are attached to the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3), a UOC research center.