By Sebastian Quiroz

0 COMMENTS

06/12/2020 12:24 pm

The presentation of the PlayStation 5 yesterday, known as The Future of Gaming, was one of the most anticipated events of this year. Millions of people tuned into the event on different social networks. The present day, YouTube has confirmed that The Future of Gaming was the most watched live video game stream in the platform’s history.

According to Millie Amand, YouTube statistics manager, The Future of Gaming was watched by 7.32 million people on the world’s most famous video platformWhich is awesome. Similarly, Amand has confirmed that this presentation has surpassed all previous console revelations and E3 events.

“I can confirm that yesterday’s # PS5 reveal event was the most viewed live stream of games in YouTube history. It surpassed all previous E3 console and show revelations. ”

Can confirm that yesterday’s # PS5 reveal event was the most watched gaming live stream in YouTube history. It surpassed all previous console reveals and E3 shows. – Millie Amand (@millieamand) June 12, 2020

Originally, The Future of Gaming was going to take place on June 4, but due to the protests that took place in the United States last week, this event, and many more, had to be delayed. The PlayStation 5 will hit the market in “holiday 2020”, the exact price and release date are currently unknown. You can check the summary of this event here.

Via: Millie Amand

Which did you like the most, Xbox Series X or PS5?

Who is Miles Morales?

Sebastian Quiroz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. Pop culture consumer.