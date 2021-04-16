The future of Franck Ribery, in the air

04/16/2021 at 8:18 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Where will Franck Ribery play next? The former French international ends his contract with Fiorentina and, for the moment, his future is unknown. Despite his 38 years, the footballer can still offer a lot of football, and he has a large market in Germany and Italy, so he has offers from various clubs on the table.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Fiorentina has no intention of parting with the French winger. Rocco Commisso, the club’s president, has already submitted a renewal offer that might not be to Ribery’s liking. Following the information of the Italian newspaper, Fiorentina has offered Ribery a one-year contract at the rate of two million euros, half of what you currently receive.

If this offer does not satisfy Ribery, Monza will welcome you with open arms. The Berlusconi team is really interested in hiring the services of the French international, and the destination does not displease Ribery. However, the condition for landing at Monza is that the team certify its promotion to Serie A . A situation that seems utopian, since they are 11 points behind the leadership in Serie B.

Finally, his return to the Bundesliga cannot be ruled out. Franck Ribery shone for more than 10 years defending the colors of Bayern Münich, so that some German team could try to hire their services.

Another season to expand his legend

Last February, Franck Ribéry achieved a historic milestone: the Frenchman became the fifth player to score at least one goal in the past 17 seasons in the big five leagues. A record previously held only by Leo Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Joaquín and Sergio Ramos.

If you decide to continue in professional football next seasonWhether in Germany or Italy, the former French international will have the opportunity to continue expanding his legend.