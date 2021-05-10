The future of Europe is in our hands

This Sunday is celebrated Europe day and also officially starts the Conference on the Future of Europe, with which the European Union seeks to bring citizens closer to decision-making at the community level and that will end in 2022.

In this momentous Conference, which wants to be both celebration and reflection and that begins to walk in Strasbourg this Sunday with all the necessary security measures due to the pandemic, the presidents of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, and the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, have participated, in addition to the Portuguese Prime Minister, Antònio Costa, representing the presidency of the Council.

The last time a Conference (then Convention) of this type and relevance was held was in 2002. And citizens were not able to participate directly, unlike on this occasion in which actively seeking to give them a voice.

“It is an opportunity to come together as Europeans and rally around a common ambition for our future, as previous generations did.”

Ursula von der Leyen

Europe opens a new course to grow and renew itself thinking of the youngest

Thus, the first plenary session of the Conference, whose date will be announced “soon”, will be made up of 108 representatives of the European Parliament, 54 of the European Council (two per Member State) and 3 of the European Commission, as well as 108 representatives of all national parliaments on an equal footing and citizens.

“Europe belongs to everyone, but for it to be, we have to have the courage to change”

David sassoli

The Conference on the Future of the EU will conclude in 2022

Julia Fernández, president of Equipo Europa, and Carlos Gil, co-founder of Yepso, explain 20 minutes later that the Conference is “a great opportunity.” Gil assures that society “is mobilizing” and that the objective “must be to bring [a los ciudadanos] the different corners of Europe. Fernández, for his part, says that the Conference should serve to “strengthen the EU after the last crises we have experienced”.

Interaction and citizen participation to build the next EU

The citizen participation platform was put into operation on April 19 for all Europeans to share proposals, organize and participate in events and prepare reports on the progress or ideas that arise. The objective? Building the EU of the future based on the ideas of those who are “the foundation” of the Union: the citizens.

“Europe needs the power of its citizens”

So you can participate in the future of Europe

It is a multilingual platform (all the official languages ​​of the EU), inclusive (complies with the current Web Europe Guide on web accessibility, is easy to use on mobile devices and has a simple language), open, transparent (all content can be consulted throughout Europe) and respects the privacy of users, as well as the data protection regulations of the EU