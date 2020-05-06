Richard Carapaz was one of the great revelations of the Movistar team in the 2019 season, in which the Ecuadorian cyclist surprisingly conquered the Giro d’Italia, in which to date is the last great lap in the record of the team led by Eusebio Unzué. However, despite his sporting successes, the Ecuadorian ended up leaving the team at the end of last season heading to Ineos. His departure was motivated after suffering a fall in a Criterium where he ran without warning the team and that prevented him from taking the start in the Vuelta to Spain (where he was going to be the leading theoretician together with Marc Soler) and for the controversy between the Italian representative Giuseppe Acquadro and Eusebio Unzué.

In the documentary ‘The least thought day’, which collects the experiences of Movistar during the 2019 season, several team members criticized Carapaz for his departure. One of them was Pablo Lastras, the team’s sports director, who was blunt about the Carchi rider. “They will have paid him more than we could pay him here, but he rushed because that year there was money. Your future does not worry me. He has not shown loyalty and I don’t want a guy who is not loyal in my team “, snapped that of San Martín de Valdeiglesias, who in the documentary also criticizes the departure of Mikel Landa to Bahrain-Mérida.

After knowing these words himself Carapaz responded to these statements on ESPN Bike, assuring that “I have not been unfair in any way. I gave more than what they had asked for. As a runner I did my best and if they don’t value it, everyone will draw their conclusions. “

To these statements he replied Eusebio Unzué in an interview in El Leñero. The Movistar manager had nice words for the Ecuadorian and denied that he was not trusted during his time with the team. “There is a part of him that I am very grateful for. It is a feeling of pride and he is a boy that I was very fond of. He gives you his confidence when I call him at the age of 21 to come to Spain and to do some races with Lizarte And then he does 5 races with the professional team and the following year we see him evolve and we have no doubts that there is a great runner inside. He is showing it And if there has been something in him, he has boosted confidence, as he had in the Giro of 2018 and 2019. It was not a problem of trust, it was a problem of sharing leadership with Landa. Then he proved he was the best on the team and from the road. Pablo’s words could be exaggerated but he is a man with his prompt and very rigorous type. Possibly he felt it. I think Carapaz knows the love he has enjoyed here. But I prefer to keep the great moments and the great things we have achieved. How they have grown and become good runners and are characters. We would all like to avoid friction, but this also has to exist, the sport itself requires it.Richard Carapaz’s departure really hurt. He was the generational relay, he was prepared to lead this team. “He was prepared for everything. He began to have that seriousness, he settled in every way, he assimilated success … I was confident that he was a mainstay of this team but when you find out that a year or a year and a half before he has signed with another team and he keeps telling you ‘what not, what not’ it gets tough and I feel sorry for him. If it was for looking for sports space it would have been easier this year at Movistar than where it is. “