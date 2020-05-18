At five in the afternoon today the AFE Board of Directors after the complaint filed against the union president, David Aganzo, for alleged bribery. In the complaint that was filed by Antonio Saiz Checa, Director of Second B and Third, he is accused of having tried to bribe a third party financially to extract information about the union of Footballers On at the request of Aganzo himself. Accusations that the union president flatly denies.

First on a personal twitter posted hours later, and then with a letter sent to all union members. Facts that have later been triggered by many others, starting with the appearance of Fernando Morientes as a possible alternative to take the reins of the union.

What happens at the Board of Directors this afternoon can mark the immediate future of the union. A meeting where Aganzo will cover the vacancies existing in this representative body after the departure about a month ago David de Gea and Juan Mata.

Everything indicates that it will be asked to David Aganzo who resigns from his position. Something that the president does not plan to accept and that, according to what the newspaper SPORT has learned, would not have the simple majority of its members to force him to do so either.

The Statutes of the AFE make it clear that to carry out any decision in the Board of Directors, “The agreements will be made by a majority of the members present, unless a specific majority is required, according to the provisions of these Statutes, for the issues to be dealt with, the agreements being binding validly adopted for all associates. “

Right now there are two well differentiated sectors. On the one hand there are the supporters to his resignation, a group where they are Jesule, Oliva, Queco, Armando and even De Gea y Mata if they were presented at the Meeting before taking over from this body. On the other hand, there is the group in favor of the continuity of the current president who form it Diego Rivas, Azkoitia, Susaeta and Fe Robles. Finally there are the players Morales and Lucas Pérez, whose positioning is key to know if this request could go ahead. According to what the SPORT newspaper has learned, the initial intention is to lean in favor of the current president, stopping any possibility of resignation. Let’s not forget that the vote of David Aganzo also has.

A decision that could be conditioned by the letter to which many footballers would be joining, starting with the captains of professional football, and where they request the departure of David Aganzo and change for Fernando Morientes. A document that, however, and according to sources consulted by this newspaper, was unknown precisely by many captains of Spanish football.

Arrived at this situation and if finally David Aganzo obtains the majority support of the Board of Directors, the only way out is to request a motion of censure. For this to happen, and according to the Statutes of its own AFE, an Assembly must first be called, which must be requested “in writing by a minimum number of associates representing ten percent (10%) of the total of them or, where appropriate, fifty percent of the Territorial Delegations (50%), provided that a number of associates of at least ten percent (10%) of the total number of members of the Association belong to the same area “.

Once this writing took hold, so that the Extraordinary general assembly is convened at the request of the associates, they must write to the Board of Directors indicating the issues to be discussed and the corresponding resolution proposal, and the Board of Directors must call the General Assembly within thirty calendar days following the date of receipt of the brief, and, in turn, its celebration may not exceed thirty calendar days following the call, and include in the agenda of the meeting the matters to which it refers, as well as those others that it deems appropriate . Steps that would expedite this Assembly where then the motion of censure against the current president would have to go ahead.

And if we succeed, then elections would have to be called. Electoral process that would also take a minimum of thirty days as stated in the AFE Statutes themselves even reaching two months: “From the beginning of the electoral process until the day of the elections, at least 30 days and no more than 60 calendar days must take place, and must be guaranteed, in any case and within said period of time, a period of 7 calendar days for each of the following processes to take place: the presentation of the candidates who want to participate in the elections, the request for inclusion to vote by mail and finally to proceed to vote by mail “. All this reflects the importance of the appointment this afternoon that can determine the short and medium term future of the AFE.

