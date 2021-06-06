The future Lexus NX 2022 reveals its silhouette in its latest teaser

A week after its debut, the future Lexus NX 2022 shows us its sleek silhouette in its latest teaser. A rather dark image that shows practically nothing but reveals the profile of the renewed Japanese crossover, much sharper than that of its predecessor.

The next generation of the Lexus NX will be presented in about a week, as its official debut will take place on June 12. Date officially confirmed with the publication of the model’s first teaser, a photograph in which we could already see part of his rear next to Mount Fuji which was published earlier this June.

The new crossover of Toyota’s premium division is going to undergo a great evolution, both technically and aesthetically, since they inherit practically nothing from their predecessor. In addition to having a very different aesthetic, based on the same design language used by the latest launches of the Japanese firm.

First image of the rear of the new Lexus NX 2022.

Hybrid technology

As expected, the new Lexus crossover will only be available in Europe in a hybrid format, of which we will find two versions based on 4-cylinder gasoline engines. On the one hand the version NX 350h hybrid self-recharging (HEV) and on the other the NX 450h Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV).

The technical basis of this new generation of the Japanese crossover is well known for it is the same variant of the TNGA platform which currently uses the Toyota RAV4, so presumably the electrified mechanics of the new Lexus NX 2022 are shared with the compact crossover from its parent company.

As for your lines, this will be considerably cleaner and easier than the current model, with simpler and minimalist surfaces. A good example of this is the current Lexus UX, although we can also refer to prototypes such as the Lexus LF-1 Limitless Concept presented at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show. This new teaser for the NX 2022 reveals a considerably sharper silhouette, with a more stylized and less massive presence.

Know all the prices and versions of the Lexus NX.