The future is vegan: Swedish company Oatly, maker of dairy alternatives, could be listed on the stock market with a value of $ 10 billion

The food industry is a field that transforms according to time and trends. Taking into account that in recent months health has become the most important issue, have come to light all kinds of recommendations to live better, increase life expectancy and prevent chronic diseases. Based on this, it has been proven that food is simply the most powerful tool, today the trend invites us to follow a plant-based diet for multiple reasons and that is why many companies have currently sought to join the vegan trend. While it is true that there are giants in the dairy industry such as companies like Nestlé, a new Swedish dairy alternatives maker called Oatly it has come to break paradigms.

Oatly is a company dedicated to production of milk substitutes made with oats, which has been positioned as a great alternative for people who follow a vegetarian diet. Aware of the immense potential that exists in the field of vegetarian food, this week they will sell shares for the first time The surprising thing? The company could be valued at $ 10 billion, in addition to clearly exemplifying the significant changes in consumer preferences, which heralds a reshuffle in the food business. Fortunately every day we are more aware and it is no longer enough that food is healthy, more and more people want to make sure about the origin of the food they buy and its effects on the environmentFinally, nobody is interested in promoting the melting of the polar ice caps. The worrying thing is that food production is one of the main contributors to climate change, especially when animals are involved. One more reason to go for vegan alternatives! Therefore milk substitutes made from soybeans, cashews, almonds, hazelnuts, rice, hemp, and oats have proliferated in response to growing demand.

The aforementioned background makes sense with the statements of the Swedish company: “We have a bold vision of a food system that is better for people and the planet.” This was emphasized in the offer prospectus. It is expected that the shares of the Swedish company, will begin trading in New York as of May 20. The truth is that to justify its valuable valuation in the market, Oatly will have to convince investors that it can dominate a market in which there is already great competition and also a field in which large food manufacturers are just beginning to play. deploy its formidable and even endless resources. Such is the specific case of Nestlé, the world’s largest producer of packaged foods: This month they presented their own plant-based milk alternative, made from peas.

The Swedish company has more than 25 years of experience, is backed by a significant amount of investment sources. The art of its packaging and logo seem to be drawn by hands and announce the following legend “like milk, but made for humans”. About they majority shareholders It is a company made up of: an entity owned by the Chinese government and Verlinvest, a Belgian firm that invests part of the wealth of the families that control the beer empire Anheuser-Busch InBev and Blackstone and the gigantic private equity firm, owns a just under 8% of Oatly.

Oatly said she hopes that Blackstone investment inspires other private equity firms to “direct their collective value of $ 4 trillion towards green investments.” It is worth mentioning that the support of an investment management company as important as Blackstone, it positively helped give the company credibility on Wall Street. In fact, there were no signs of Blackstone’s involvement and a possible slowdown in Oatly’s sales, which doubled last year. Even with the pandemic! The reality is that her popularity has grown like foam, which is why Oatly’s image has benefited from an interesting list of famous investors, such as Oprah Winfrey, Natalie Portman, the Roc Nation company of Jay-Z and Howard Schultz, the former CEO of Starbucks. Finally they are all figures that have some connection to the plant-based and healthy living movement.

Another fact that draws attention is that oat milk It is part of a broader trend, focused on foods created to mimic certain products of animal origin. Plant-based dairy products, which in the United States include brands such as Ripple (made from peas) and Mooala (bananas), raised $ 640 million last year, more than double the amount raised a year earlier.

The truth is that in the United States, the market for milk substitutes, as in the specific case of vegetable oat milk and rice drinks, is on the rise. According to information released by the Euromonitor company, these milk variants represent an industry of $ 2.5 billion, which is estimated to grow to $ 3.6 billion by 2025. Worldwide there is also very revealing data: the industry is expected to grow from $ 9.5 billion to $ 11 billion.

Undoubtedly, this information arrives in a very timely manner and opens up the panorama of the future of vegan products; finally, what was once a niche market, today is the trend that marks the greatest growth and popularity. In the specific case of Oatly, last year its sales soared to $ 420 million, that is, they doubled compared to the $ 204 million reported in 2019. In addition, the company reported that it had a loss of $ 60 million They were intended to invest in new factories, marketing strategies, and new product development. It is worth mentioning that Oatly also sells a milk drink with chocolate and other flavors, as well as dairy-free substitutes for yogurt, ice cream and cream cheese. As additional information: Oatly was founded in 1994 by Rickard Oste, professor of food chemistry and nutrition in Sweden, and his brother Bjorn Oste. During a period of work in Malmo-Sweden, where the brothers developed a way to process a suspension of oatmeal and water with enzymes to produce a natural sweetness, they have a flavor and consistency similar to that of milk.

Thanks to the new financing, Oatly was able to expand in Europe and start exporting to the United States and China, regions where there is a high number of people who are lactose intolerant from cow’s milk. While there is still a long way to go, some industry analysts argue that Oatly’s size gives it an edge over the industry giants and allows them to be more innovative. Finally we cannot forget that Food startups are younger, more creative and with a great proposition.

